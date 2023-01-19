GHS GFHS BBB (copy)
Gallatin junior Ryan Nansel scores a layup against Great Falls on Thursday at Gallatin High. 

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Gallatin had previously led by 11 points against Great Falls on Thursday evening. But in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, a Keaton Stuckman layup and a jumper from Scott Klinker tied the game and thoroughly wiped out that long-ago advantage.

Raptors senior guard Eli Hunter put his team back ahead for good with a personal 7-0 run, and Gallatin improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Eastern AA with a 53-41 victory.

“To have a player like that on your team that actually embraces crunch time is a huge benefit for us,” Raptors head coach Michael Claxton said. “In terms of resiliency with this bunch (of players), we could have burned more timeouts through that stretch, but I do have a lot of confidence in that group that ended the game on the floor. In big moments, we get the ball in the hands of the right players.”


Gallatin senior Eli Hunter yells after sinking a 3-pointer against Great Falls High on Thursday at Gallatin High School. 
Gallatin junior Zad Rodarte keeps the ball in play against Great Falls on Thursday at Gallatin High. 
Gallatin junior Quinn Clark tries to score against Great Falls on Thursday at Gallatin High. 

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

