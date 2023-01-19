Gallatin had previously led by 11 points against Great Falls on Thursday evening. But in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, a Keaton Stuckman layup and a jumper from Scott Klinker tied the game and thoroughly wiped out that long-ago advantage.
Raptors senior guard Eli Hunter put his team back ahead for good with a personal 7-0 run, and Gallatin improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Eastern AA with a 53-41 victory.
“To have a player like that on your team that actually embraces crunch time is a huge benefit for us,” Raptors head coach Michael Claxton said. “In terms of resiliency with this bunch (of players), we could have burned more timeouts through that stretch, but I do have a lot of confidence in that group that ended the game on the floor. In big moments, we get the ball in the hands of the right players.”
After Hunter’s run of seven points, Zad Rodarte added two free throws, Jacob Sonju had a layup, Ryan Nansel hit a pair from the line and Hunter added three more free throws. After getting dangerously close to giving the game away, Gallatin finished on a 16-4 run in the final six minutes.
“I think as a whole our team has a lot of confidence and we know what we’re capable of,” said Hunter, who finished with a game-high 27 points. “We know that we shouldn’t end a game like that. We should definitely pull away at some point, and we just made sure we tried on the defensive end to make that happen.”
Unlike last Saturday’s game against Billings Senior, which featured a sloppy start and a lineup change at the start of the second quarter, the beginning of Thursday’s contest was a little cleaner on both ends.
The Raptors moved the ball well and found open shots en route to a 17-8 lead after one quarter. Gallatin found success in set plays but also managed to score when forced to improvise.
On consecutive possessions in the first quarter, Rodarte and Quinn Clark assisted on shots to each other once a play broke down. On the first, Clark grabbed a long offensive rebound near the elbow and flipped the ball to Rodarte on the wing, where he let fly on a 3-pointer for a 9-5 lead. During the next trip down the floor, an errant pass seemed to be heading out of bounds along the right baseline, but Rodarte leaped to save it and fired a perfect pass through a crowd of three Bison defenders to Clark, who scored off the glass.
The Raptors built their lead to 23-14 following Nansel’s fastbreak layup, a floater from Hunter and a bucket inside from Sonju. Great Falls (4-5, 2-3) added a free throw, but Hunter hit a corner 3-pointer for the team’s biggest lead of the first half at 26-15.
“As a group, we’ve been really emphasizing playing selfless basketball and getting teammates involved, not forcing shots into the basket,” Claxton said. “We were proud to see our guys share the basketball and try to get their teammates involved, but that (eventually) turned into sloppy play — forcing passes that weren’t really there — and you have to give Great Falls High some credit. They never went away.”
The Bison finished the half well, going on a 9-2 run to trim the lead to 28-24 at the break.
Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the third quarter. Stuckman hit two free throws for the first points of the half, but Gallatin didn’t score until nearly midway through on a tough layup through contact from Hunter for a 30-26 lead.
The teams tied the third quarter 9-9, putting the Bison in position to threaten the lead at the start of the fourth. But just as the Raptors did last week against Senior, they recovered in time to claim the win.
“We just feed off each other,” said Nansel, who had six points. “Sometimes we come off slow and we have to rely on each other to make plays, but I know we have a resilient group of guys and we always fight back and find a way.”
Clark finished with nine points as Gallatin’s second-leading scorer. Rodarte supplied seven, and Sonju finished with four.
Ashton Platt led the Bison with 11 points, and Gatlin Sutherland finished with eight. Klinker added seven.
Despite the win, Claxton noted that the team’s sometimes-shaky play in the last two games came at home and it will be tougher to recover from those stretches when they play on the road for the next three games. That begins with a game at Great Falls CMR at 2 p.m. Saturday and continues next Friday with a 7 p.m. game at Bozeman.
“We definitely need to clean things up, there’s no question there,” Claxton said. “If we play like that, the result’s not going to be the same as it was tonight.”
Gallatin girls beat Great Falls on the road
Behind 23 points from Jada Davis and 11 points from Emma Hardman, Gallatin’s girls basketball team won 56-42 on the road Thursday night against Great Falls.
The Bison led 13-10 after the first quarter, but were limited to just one field goal — a 3-pointer — and four free throws in the second quarter as the Raptors took a 23-20 lead into the break.
Davis did most of her damage in the third quarter, scoring 10 of Gallatin’s 14 points and helping her team to a five-point lead going to the fourth. Hardman scored six of her points in the fourth as Gallatin outscored Great Falls 19-10 in the final eight minutes.
Jaeli Jenkins scored six points for Gallatin, and Karsen Breeding added five. Novelle McQuiston scored four points, Addie Swanson hit a 3-pointer for her only points and Aspen Evenson and Ave Odegard each scored two points.
The Raptors improved to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Eastern AA. Great Falls dropped to 3-6 and 2-3.
