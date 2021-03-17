Eight Manhattan Christian players earned Class C honors for their play this last season.
On the boys team that finished third in last week’s state tournament, senior Caidin Hill and sophomores Seth Amunrud and Tebarek Hill were all named first-team all-conference and all-state. Junior Logan Leep was named second-team all-conference.
For the Christian girls team that placed fourth, senior Eliana Kuperus and junior Kiersten Van Kirk were both all-state and first-team all-conference selections. Senior Taylor DeVries was named first-team all-conference, and sophomore Grace Aamot earned second-team all-conference honors.
The Christian boys team finished 25-2, and the girls finished 23-3.
Manhattan, Three Forks players earn Class B honors
Manhattan and Three Forks were both represented well when Class B honors were announced this week.
Manhattan seniors Caden Holgate and Tate Bowler were both named as all-state and first-team all-conference selections. Three Forks junior Owen Long also earned a spot on both of those teams.
Austin Allen, another Three Forks junior, was named second-team all-conference, as was Finn Tesoro, a Manhattan junior.
On the girls side, Three Forks junior Jaden Woodland was named second-team all-conference.
The Manhattan boys finished the season 19-3 and as the Class B runner-up. The Three Forks boys went 8-15 and lost in the Southern B Divisional. The Three Forks girls went 3-16.
Bozeman’s Hostetler named Summit League player of week
For the second time this season and third time in his career, North Dakota State senior Bennett Hostetler has been named the Summit League baseball player of the week.
Hostetler, who’s from Bozeman, went 7 for 11 with four RBIs and six stolen bases in three victories over Dayton last week. The senior had multiple hits in each of those wins, including a 3-for-3 effort in Game 2 when he also stole four bases.
In Sunday’s victory, he went 2 for 4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs.
