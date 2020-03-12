Macy Mayer leaped up, snagged an offensive rebound and went right back up with a put back.
The shot flew well above the hoop. Missoula Sentinel was whistled for a foul while the shot was still in the air. The ball fell through the net, and Bozeman fans cheered on.
“Just keep going,” Mayer thought to herself. “Keep chipping away at that score, trying to get a lead.”
After scoring just five points in the opening half, the Hawks nearly completed a comeback to defeat Sentinel. But the West’s No. 2-seeded Spartans, despite not making a shot in the fourth quarter, held on to beat the East No. 3-seeded Hawks 36-33 in a Class AA quarterfinal on Thursday at Worthington Arena.
The Hawks (10-13) were thankful to be playing at all. The Class AA tournament was held despite athletic cancellations and postponements worldwide during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The great part is we’re even playing basketball today,” Bozeman head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “We’re one of the few places that is still getting to play and is getting an opportunity, and we’re still alive. We’ve still got another day to play basketball.
“If we can come out and play from the get-go like we did in the second half, we’re going to make a run for some hardware still.”
The Hawks didn’t score in the second quarter, but they steadily neutralized the 17-point advantage Sentinel had near the end of the third. The Hawks worked the lead down to three points with a minute left. They made 7 of 12 shots (58%) in the fourth quarter alone.
But the Spartans made 10 of their 16 free-throw attempts in the final frame to prevent Bozeman from taking control.
“It was kind of frustrating because we didn’t have the greatest first half,” Mayer said. “And just not having that energy in the first half, and then having that energy and momentum in the second half, we’ll just have to carry that forward into the next game.”
Gustavsen lauded her team for the consistency it showed in the Eastern AA Divisional. The Hawks battled through four games in three days on their way to winning that tournament’s consolation game and securing a No. 3 seed at state.
But inconsistency was Bozeman’s issue on Thursday. The Hawks made just 2 of 20 shots in the first half. The Spartans, meanwhile, were 8 of 26 and led 20-5 at halftime.
Bozeman guard Addi Ekstrom noted the Hawks didn’t play with enough urgency and didn’t take proper care of the ball.
Gustavsen said she was honest with her players at halftime. She didn’t yell, she said, she only reminded them they had no more time to let jitters affect them.
She wanted the Hawks to prove they were capable of still making the game competitive.
“Our five points in the first half was obviously not exactly where we wanted to be,” Ekstrom said. “But we battled back.”
By the time the third quarter began, the Hawks increased their defensive pressure and began turning steals into points. Mayer, who finished with eight points and five rebounds, made two layups in the second half despite fouls to give the Hawks new life.
Ekstrom, who finished with a team-high 15 points while making 6 of 14 shots to go with five rebounds, commended her team for not giving up at halftime.
“They all came back in that second half and responded well,” Gustavsen said. “They did what they’re good at doing. I’m proud of the second half.”
Jayden Salisbury led Sentinel with 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting while Lexi Deden added 10. The Spartans also tallied 13 second-chance points on 11 offensive rebounds.
Sentinel finished 11 of 41 (27%) from the field while Bozeman was 14 of 44 (32%).
“Sentinel’s obviously a good team,” Gustavsen said. “They knocked down shots when they needed to.”
The Hawks will take on West No. 4-seeded Kalispell Glacier at 10:30 a.m. Friday in a loser-out game. Gustavsen told her players after Thursday’s loss that if they play like they did in the second half — with more confidence — they could still win Saturday’s consolation.
“We had a lot of energy,” Ekstrom said of the second half. “I think tomorrow we’ll play even better.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.