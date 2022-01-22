Usually it’s the Bozeman offense that opponents have a hard time keeping up with.
And while that was again the case Saturday against Great Falls, it was the Hawks defense against another top team in the Eastern AA that stood out from the start.
Bozeman retained its top spot in the conference with a 64-34 win over the Bison at Bozeman High School.
The Hawks limited their visitors to 10 or fewer points in each quarter on their way to a lopsided win.
“That’s the thing I’m happiest about this year,” Hawks head coach Troy Hostetler said. “I knew we’d be able to score the basketball. We could score it last year, especially if we’re knocking down 3s. But defensively, we’ve been a much-improved team, I think, this year as far as being able to pressure, staying in front of people and making it hard for them to score the basketball.”
The Bison (5-3, 2-2 Eastern AA) were playing without Reed Harris, one of their better players who looked to hurt an ankle against Gallatin on Thursday. Shorthanded or not, the Hawks (8-1, 5-0) saw the virtue of beating a team that was also having a good start to the season.
“It’s important to get a win every week,” guard Kellen Harrison said. “To come out and get a win in Great Falls (against CMR on Thursday) and then coming here and getting a win is huge.”
Harrison came off the bench to score a team-high 14 points, aided by four 3-pointers. He continued his hot shooting start to the season, but Hostetler said there is more to the sophomore than just his outside shot.
“He’s pretty fearless, especially for a young player,” he said. “He does a great job defensively also. He does a good job harassing ball handlers, he gets in passing lanes. He’s more valuable than just shooting the 3. He’s a good all-around player.”
Harrison hit his first 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to put Bozeman ahead 19-7 after the first eight minutes. His next two 3s came in the second quarter. The Hawks started on a 7-0 run, and Harrison’s shots came a short while later to put his team ahead by 20 both times.
Bozeman led 34-15 at the break.
“We’re really good at communication. We’ve stepped it up a lot since last year,” guard Trent Rogers said. “When our shots aren’t falling, we’ve got to play defense to stay in the game. That’s what our coach tells us all the time, so we center our practices around defense a lot of the time.”
The Hawks’ lead swelled to 51-25 through three quarters, making the final period a formality.
Cale Gundlach led Great Falls with 14 points. Rogers scored 10 points for Bozeman, second-most on the team. Bryson Zanto hit a trio of 3-pointers for his nine points, and Jackson Basye tallied eight points. The Hawks hit 11 3-pointers in all.
“We attack the rim and everybody collapses,” Harrison said. “Then we kick out to the 3-pointers. We always have our eyes up to find shooters.”