The Class C boys and girls basketball tournaments are going to be held at the new Lockwood High School gym while the Class A boys and girls tournaments are moving to Great Falls.
The Montana High School Association executive board approved the moves, and the news was announced in an email Friday.
The Class C tournaments were originally awarded to Montana State. However, according to the MHSA, MSU informed the organization it cannot host because of COVID-19 concerns. After reviewing several options, the MHSA board placed the Class C tournaments at Lockwood on March 10-13.
The Class B tournaments are scheduled for the same time at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings. The MHSA said it has consulted with Visit Billings, and there are plenty of accommodations available for tournament participants and attendees.
It will be the second state tourney this season that the new Lockwood facility hosts. It was already announced that the school would be the home of the inaugural girls wrestling state championships Feb. 19-20.
The Class A tournaments were scheduled for March 11-13 at the Butte Civic Center. However, the MHSA said in the email that because the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department would allow just two tickets per spectator, Class A explored the option of holding the tournament a week earlier, March 3-6, in Great Falls at Montana ExpoPark. Officials then voted 18-2 in favor of moving the dates and holding the state tournaments in Great Falls.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has lifted the statewide mask requirement. As a result, schools will follow the local health requirements and any school policy (home and if visiting) regarding social distancing requirements in place during regular seasons and postseasons to help limit the spread of COVID-19, the MHSA said in the Friday email. If there are no health department or school restrictions, the MHSA encourages personal responsibility and for coaches, substitutes and fans to wear masks and practice social distancing.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.