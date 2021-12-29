Bozeman's Ty Huse signs to play basketball for Montana Tech By Chronicle Staff Dec 29, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman senior Ty Huse drives to the net during a game against Helena on Dec. 10 at Bozeman High School. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman senior Ty Huse signed a NAIA letter of intent to play basketball at Montana Tech, the college announced Wednesday in a press release. The 6-foot-3 guard has a family connection to the school in Butte, as his older brother Drew is a senior on the team and his father Brad is in the Oredigger Hall of Fame. Another older brother Adam was an all-conference pick at Montana State-Northern. “We are ecstatic to have Ty Huse join our basketball program,” Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said in the release. “He is a winner in every respect, and his best basketball days are clearly in front of him.” The Hawks have started this season 3-1 with Huse averaging 16 points per game. As a junior, he averaged 14.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as he helped Bozeman reach the state tournament. He was an all-conference selection after leading the Hawks in points, field goals made and free throws made while being second on the team in rebounds, assists and steals. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ty Huse Adam Hiatt Basketball Sport Rebound Brad Drew Montana Tech Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets