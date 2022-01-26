Ty Huse’s first game as a starter on the Bozeman varsity team didn’t go as planned.
It was the 2020-21 season opener against Billings West, where the then-junior shot 1 of 6, finishing with two points.
“I was just not ready for that speed and that energy,” Huse said. “It was just something I had to get used to.”
That adjustment period didn’t last long.
Huse scored 20-plus points in each of his next three games, including a team-high 25 points just two days later in a 66-56 win over Billings Skyview. Huse became a regular playmaker, averaging a team-high 14.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and led the Hawks to a berth in the state tournament.
And yet he still knew there was room to grow. He hit the weight room during the offseason because he needed to get stronger. He added speed and agility drills. Whatever it took to keep elevating his game and continue helping the Hawks win.
“He wants to be a good basketball player,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “And so he’s put the time in to do that, and so obviously that’s being rewarded now, not only from a personal standpoint but he rewards our team with his hard work.”
That mindset was instilled in Huse early on, ever since he first fell in love with basketball in elementary school. It helped having older brothers Drew and Adam — who went on to play basketball for Montana Tech and MSU-Northern, respectively — and his father, Brad, who is a former head coach of the Montana State men’s program (2006-14).
“Ever since I kind of knew what the sport was, it’s been a big part of my life,” Ty said. “Just because my family has been so into it and kind of brought me into it as well.”
Being surrounded by the sport nearly his entire life has certainly helped Ty develop into the person and basketball player he is today. But the Huse name also adds some pressure.
“It’s not anything major, but obviously since everybody in my family has played basketball I feel like I need to,” Ty said. “But I enjoy it, which is why I do it. If I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t do it.”
He didn’t let it faze him when deciding where he’ll attend college next fall, either. The somewhat obvious choice was Montana Tech, where Brad, Drew and Ty’s uncle Shawn all played.
While Ty eventually found his own way to Montana Tech — he signed his NAIA letter of intent to play for the Orediggers on Dec. 29 — he said it was his decision alone. And while the inherent familiarity with the program will be vital, Ty also wants to put in a concerted effort to build his own legacy.
“Obviously (family is) a reason I went there,” Ty said. “But I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunities there for me (to do my own thing).”
But before any of that can happen, Ty is cognizant of some unfinished business. Bozeman is 8-1 this year, with Ty serving as the leading scorer in five of nine games. The Hawks next host Belgrade at 7 p.m. Thursday.
From a team perspective, a key to that success is how tight-knit this group is, led by seven seniors who have played with each other for years. Bryson Zanto — who’s known Ty since they were in kindergarten — said that trust makes playing together that much easier.
“(Ty) pushes all of us to be better,” Zanto said. “And I hope we do that for him too.”
Zanto has noticed the effects of Ty’s work ethic on the younger players on the team as well.
“They see him and they see all of the work he’s put in his game,” Zanto said. “It’s kind of just an eye-opening moment where you can see, ‘Oh yeah, this guy has put a lot of time in.’”
Oftentimes that shows on the court; Hostetler said Ty is probably the Hawks’ most consistent player. But in the rare instance where maybe shots aren’t falling, he is consistent with his energy.
Last Saturday, in a convincing 64-34 win over Great Falls, Ty scored six points as opposed to his usual double-digit performances this season. Yet if you saw him after the game, you wouldn’t be able to tell.
“I think the biggest thing was at the end of the game — I mean, we won by 30 — he had the biggest smile on his face,” Zanto said. “He was happy that we won, and he wasn’t mad at all that he only scored however many points. It was that the team won, and that’s what he was most excited about.”
Ty said there’s still room for his game to grow, particularly on the defensive end. But there’s still time for that in what Ty hopes is a season ending in a deep state tournament run. He’ll have to lean on his teammates once again.
“It’s always nerve-racking going out to play, but it always helps when you’ve got teammates like I do,” he said. “(It’s not as nerve-racking) because you’ve got guys around you in the same position and trying to help each other.”