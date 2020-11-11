Montana Tech inked Bozeman's Macy Mayer, the school's first signing of the recruiting class.
“We are excited to welcome Macy to the Digger family,” Montana Tech head coach Carly Sanon said. “Macy adds length and athleticism to our team. She is a great fit for our style of play.”
Mayer, a 6-foot forward, was an all-conference selection her sophomore and junior seasons. She averaged 7.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals last year. She has averaged 6.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in her career at Bozeman.
“I chose Montana Tech not only for the great education offered but also for the family atmosphere that the basketball program provides,” Mayer said.
Mayer also competed in track and soccer. She was all-conference in track as a freshman and sophomore.
In the classroom, Mayer earned academic all-state accolades five different times.
Mayer plans on pursuing a degree in Exercise and Health Sciences.
