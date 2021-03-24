Bozeman senior Macy Mayer earned all-Class AA honors, headlining a significant showing on the list of year-end awards for the Hawks.
Outgoing Bozeman head coach Erika Gustavsen was the Eastern AA’s coach of the year. Senior Gabby Klein and junior Emily Williams earned all-Eastern AA second-team and honorable mention selections, respectively. Mayer also earned a first-team all-conference nod.
Belgrade junior Naomi Reanier earned all-Eastern AA honorable mention.
On the boys side of the awards list, Bozeman junior Ty Huse earned a second-team all-conference selection. Junior Jackson Basye was named honorable mention.
Rylan Schlepp, a Gallatin junior, was also named all-conference honorable mention.
Belgrade juniors Wyatt Russell and Ta’veus Randle also earned honorable-mention selections.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.