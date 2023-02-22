Kellen Harrison could feel the quick turnaround when he stepped on the court.
Coming off a 35-14 loss in the Class AA football championship game to Helena Capital on Nov. 18, Harrison and several of his teammates had just over three weeks to prepare for the season-opening boys basketball game.
Bozeman lost the opener 55-52 to Capital on Dec. 10, with Harrison scoring a game-high 19 points.
“Capital’s a good team,” Harrison said. “They’ve had our number for the last couple years and it’s just a tough game to start out and not everybody had their basketball legs under them.”
Previously, this type of turnaround hadn’t been an issue. In Harrison’s sophomore year, Bozeman football lost to Helena High 42-7 in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 5. The Hawks then regrouped to beat the Bengals 62-42 on Dec. 10 in basketball.
That amount of time in between seasons is critical to get back into “basketball shape,” Harrison said. But with a shorter window this season — and over half the varsity roster also playing football — Bozeman had to catch its breath.
“But I think after Christmas that’s when everybody started getting their legs back, and that’s when we started winning games,” Harrison said.
Bozeman quickly settled into a groove, rattling off 14 wins in 16 games. The Hawks (14-3, 12-1 in Eastern AA) clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Eastern AA Divisional tournament for the second year in a row with a 62-50 victory over Great Falls on senior night last Saturday. Bozeman will close out the regular season against crosstown rival Gallatin Thursday night.
That success came while rebuilding a team that lost seven seniors, including its entire starting lineup from the previous season. Essentially the entire varsity roster needed to step into elevated roles.
Harrison has especially shined as a starter in his junior season. He’s led the Hawks in scoring in 16 of 17 games this season, averaging 17.9 points per game.
Harrison has also been a standout on defense with three steals per game.
Junior Rocky Lencioni likens Harrison to a Swiss Army knife, calling his teammate the best on-ball defender he’s seen and the “focal point on offense.”
“It takes the pressure away from everyone,” Lencioni said, “and he’s really good at handling that. It’s just huge for us. It lightens the load on everyone else having a guy like that on your team.”
Harrison’s teammates and coaches point to both his focus and competitive drive as keys to his success in three years at Bozeman High. Harrison said that stems from competing with his older brother, Kyler, growing up. The seven-year age difference only pushed Kellen further.
“I always wanted to win and beat my brother in everything,” Harrison said. “He’s one of the reasons I’m here today because he always pushed me to be the best.”
He later channeled that drive to baseball, football and basketball. Harrison said sports have also helped him build lasting friendships, whether that’s on the Bozeman football and basketball teams or his AAU team, the Montana Rebels.
Harrison also excelled early on. Bozeman boys basketball head coach Troy Hostetler remembers watching Harrison play in middle school and seeing the potential instantly.
“You always wonder to what depth they’re going to get,” Hostetler said. “But he’s a hard worker. It’s important to him, so I knew he was going to work. I knew he was going to be good, just how good, how fast was going to be the question.”
Once he got to high school, Harrison sparingly saw minutes at the varsity level, playing in five games as a freshman. Harrison’s freshman year was also Hostetler’s first year as head coach, which helped establish an early trust.
Harrison’s stock continued to rise the next season as he slid into the sixth man role. Harrison said he quickly adjusted to the speed of the varsity level thanks to the senior-laden starting lineup of Ty Huse, Jackson Basye, Bryson Zanto, Trent Rogers and Kendall Stromberg.
“They were a great group of seniors and they made me feel welcome and they didn’t treat me like anything less,” Harrison said. “They treated me like their teammate. I always felt good going to battle with those five seniors.”
Harrison played in every game, averaging 9.7 points and leading Class AA in 3-point shooting (52.1%) during the regular season. He also served as a catalyst on defense throughout the Hawks’ run to the Class AA championship game. Bozeman — who fell to Capital 62-48 in the title game — finished the season 22-3.
“I tell the kids all the time: I don’t care if you’re a freshman, I don’t care if you’re a senior — we’ll play the best players. And he was one of the better players,” Hostetler said. “That senior class last year was pretty loaded and he didn’t really take a back seat.”
Even with the sour end to the season, the boost in confidence propelled Harrison to success as a junior. He worked on getting stronger in the offseason and building bonds with his teammates — both in football and basketball.
Harrison played several roles for the Hawks’ football team this past fall, standing out at both wide receiver and safety. He also was the backup quarterback. Harrison was named first team all-conference and second team all-state at safety with five interceptions, including three against Billings West in the Eastern AA title game.
Bozeman football coach Levi Wesche called Harrison an “extremely talented player” who served as the quarterback of the defense at free safety.
“His focus is very elite,” Wesche said. “Once he gets going, he’s able to shut out the noise and really just focus on the task to play the possession in front of him. And I do think that that’s something that’s really special about him.”
Harrison said he’s been able to incorporate the physicality and toughness from football into his play in basketball. The football crossover also extends to the Hawks’ basketball roster, with Jake Casagranda, Luke Smith, Lencioni, Kash Embry, Quaid Ash and Harrison all playing both sports.
That’s kept a strong team chemistry, Lencioni said, with the group spending essentially July through March alongside each other. That especially applies to Lencioni and Harrison, who play the same positions in football (receiver and defensive back).
“Even if we didn’t like each other, we’d have to get along,” Lencioni said.
Along with the Hawks’ trio of seniors — Smith, Casagranda and Connor Nye — Harrison has stepped into a leadership role this season. Lencioni called Harrison “the ultimate hard worker” and Casagranda added that Harrison demands the best out of everyone, both in practices and in games.
“It’s just important to see that, especially from your leader,” Lencioni said. “If he’s not giving it his all, you’re not going to want to. And he’s really good about just always committing to everything for the team.”
That’s led to consistent production in games. Even though his 3-point percentage has gone down this season (34%), Harrison has found ways to be the Hawks’ biggest offensive threat. Hostetler pointed to Harrison’s ability to finish at the rim, pull up for jumpers and still hit outside shots when needed.
“And those guys — we have some others in our league, too — those guys you don’t stop on a nightly basis,” Hostetler said. “You can make it tough for them. You can slow them down a little bit, but when you can score in multiple ways it makes it very tough on the defense.”
Defensively, Harrison has played a similar role as he did on the football field: making sure the Hawks are in the right defensive look and making explosive plays when needed. Hostelter called Harrison, despite being undersized at 6-feet, a “handful on the perimeter.”
The biggest focus for Harrison, though, is on the team.
“We’re doing pretty good this year, so the most important thing to me is just winning games and how our team is doing, not myself, personally,” Harrison said. “I just want our team to do well and at the end of day, I want to win a state championship. That’s our team’s success and not my success.”
What will help the Hawks even more is Harrison’s continued growth through the rest of this season and into his senior year. Both Hostetler and Harrison said the point guard will need to get stronger over the offseason and continue building confidence.
Harrison also wants to improve as a leader, he said, which includes mentoring younger players like Embry, a sophomore, and freshman Braxton Black. He said it’s slightly different being the veteran player now, but that he’s comfortable in that role.
That’s because of the camaraderie built between him and his teammates over the past three years — both on the football field and the basketball court.
“I feel like we’re really close,” Harrison said. “You probably can’t say that about every team. Not every team is really close because when you’ve been with your team for five or six months, you have to trust the person you’re going into battle with. I really trust everybody on our team to make a great basketball play to help us win a state championship.”
