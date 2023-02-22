Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Kellen Harrison could feel the quick turnaround when he stepped on the court.

Coming off a 35-14 loss in the Class AA football championship game to Helena Capital on Nov. 18, Harrison and several of his teammates had just over three weeks to prepare for the season-opening boys basketball game.

Bozeman lost the opener 55-52 to Capital on Dec. 10, with Harrison scoring a game-high 19 points.


Bozeman Billings West BBB (copy)
Buy Now

Bozeman then-sophomore Kellen Harrison drives to the net against Billings West on Feb. 1, 2022, at Bozeman High.
Bozeman Glacier football (copy)
Buy Now

Bozeman defensive back Kellen Harrison intercepts a pass intended for Kalispell Glacier wide receiver Kaid Buls during a Class AA quarterfinal game on Nov. 4 at Van Winkle Stadium.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you