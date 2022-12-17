Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Bozeman’s girls basketball team dropped to 0-3 this season with road losses to Kalispell Flathead (54-39) and Kalispell Glacier (48-34) on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Against the Braves, Tailyn Black led the Hawks with 19 points. Megan Schell followed with 10 points. Avery Burkhart scored four points, and Clara Fox and Ava Epler each added three.
On Saturday, Black and Burkhart scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Epler scored five points. Tyra Opperman and Sarayah Jones scored two points each, and Monet Buerkle added one.
Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.