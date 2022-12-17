Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman’s girls basketball team dropped to 0-3 this season with road losses to Kalispell Flathead (54-39) and Kalispell Glacier (48-34) on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Against the Braves, Tailyn Black led the Hawks with 19 points. Megan Schell followed with 10 points. Avery Burkhart scored four points, and Clara Fox and Ava Epler each added three.


On Saturday, Black and Burkhart scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Epler scored five points. Tyra Opperman and Sarayah Jones scored two points each, and Monet Buerkle added one.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you