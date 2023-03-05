GREAT FALLS — Kellen Harrison was looking to reset Bozeman's offense in a tied game. Ben Erbacher had other plans
The Bozeman junior fell as Billings West's Erbacher stole the ball and raced down to the other end of the court. Bozeman junior Rocky Lencioni chased in pursuit and went up for the hard foul. But Erbacher was able to get a shot off in time for a potential and-1. Lencioni was left frustrated.
Erbacher missed his free throw, but still gave West the much-desired two-point lead with 1 minute, 20 seconds to play. A couple more steals followed and Bozeman couldn’t find an answer.
Coming off a win over Billings Skyview Friday night, Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said Saturday would function like a rehearsal for the state tournament. As the Golden Bears charged back in the second half, it felt the part.
No. 2 West surged to a 54-48 victory over No. 1 Bozeman in the Eastern AA Divisional boys championship game Saturday night in the final game of the tournament. Senior Jake Casagranda (14), Lencioni (12) and Harrison (11) led the Hawks in scoring. Sophomore Kash Embry added nine.
“They got after us in the second half,” Hostetler said. “We didn't do as good a job as we have (earlier this season) to respond to it.”
With the win, West (18-3) will be the East’s No. 1 seed at next week’s Class AA tournament in Butte. Bozeman (17-4) will be the No. 2 seed.
On Friday, Bozeman rolled to a 66-46 win over Skyview. Early in the championship game, it looked like the Hawks might start to pull away again.
Despite West’s Cooper Tyson, Billy Carlson and Erbacher giving the Bears a 6-2 lead to start, the Hawks responded quickly. Embry hit a pull-up jumper and Casagranda scored on a putback to tie the game. Lencioni then found Casagranda with a bounce pass to go up 8-6.
A Harrison 3 extended the lead to 10 and Bozeman later went up 18-11 at the end of the first quarter. Bozeman started really finding a groove with backdoor cuts and pick and rolls in the second quarter, and Harrison capped off the half with a floater with 2.5 seconds left. The Hawks led 28-15 at halftime.
After Bozeman shot 50% from the field in the first half, things kept clicking after the break. Lencioni found Harrison for another 3 off a no-look skip pass and Casagranda hit a pair of free throws to go up 33-19.
But Tyson answered with a banked-in 3 and a layup off a backdoor cut. A Lencioni 3 broke up the West run, but a floater from Carlson and two layups from Teagan Balfanz cut the lead to 38-32. Balfanz later converted on an and-1 to send West into the fourth quarter only down 40-35.
Tyson led West with 15 points. Balfanz (13), Carlson (11) and Erbacher (10) each scored in double figures for the Bears as well.
The intensity continued to increase as the game went along. Hostetler said the Hawks “didn’t handle the physicality” of West very well, especially as fouls started to accumulate. Bozeman had dealt with some foul trouble in the first half, with Casagranda, junior Chapman Wiehardt and senior Luke Smith all picking up two fouls before halftime.
That became a much bigger issue in the second half. Bozeman finished with 22 personal fouls to West’s 12, with Smith fouling out with 3:39 to play in the game. Junior Quaid Ash got hit with four fouls. Harrison, Casagranda and Wiehardt each picked up a third foul as well.
Hostetler said he’ll have to review the film, but on first impression the Hawks didn’t get as many paint touches as they normally like to have. It didn’t help that shots stopped falling as fouls piled up.
“We've got to do a better job of getting the ball inside,” Hostetler said. “That does two things: one, it gives us good looks. And two, it puts pressure on their bigs to play ours and not foul, and it gets us to the line.”
As that continued, West made its final push. Layups from Balfanz and Erbacher cut the lead to 40-39 early in the fourth. With 4:16 left to play, Tyson scored on an up-and-under layup to give West its first lead of the game since 6-2 in the first. A Bozeman timeout followed.
Across multiple timeouts in the final minutes from both sides, Hostetler told his team to stay aggressive and attack the rim. It would’ve eventually put the Hawks in the bonus, but that never materialized.
“They did a good job of playing defense without fouling, better than us,” he added.
An Embry layup regained the lead, but a pair of free throws and a layup from Tyson gave the advantage right back to West. Casgranda then answered with a pair of free throws and Lencioni hit a jumper from the top of the key.
Balfanz went 1 of 2 at the line to tie the game again at 47-47 with 1:49 to play. Erbacher’s steal followed, along with a steal from Tyson. Balfanz added another layup and the Bears hit some free throws to close it out.
Hostetler said Bozeman will regroup over the coming days and refocus before the Hawks open their state tournament against Butte.
“We'll fix some things,” Hostetler said. “I know the guys will fix some things. They take that personally. I'll fix some things so we will be better when Thursday rolls around.”
