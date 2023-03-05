Bozeman Gallatin BBB (copy)
Bozeman junior Rocky Lencioni looks for an open teammate while guarded by Gallatin junior Zad Rodarte on Feb. 23 at Gallatin High.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

GREAT FALLS — Kellen Harrison was looking to reset Bozeman's offense in a tied game. Ben Erbacher had other plans

The Bozeman junior fell as Billings West's Erbacher stole the ball and raced down to the other end of the court. Bozeman junior Rocky Lencioni chased in pursuit and went up for the hard foul. But Erbacher was able to get a shot off in time for a potential and-1. Lencioni was left frustrated.

Erbacher missed his free throw, but still gave West the much-desired two-point lead with 1 minute, 20 seconds to play. A couple more steals followed and Bozeman couldn’t find an answer.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

