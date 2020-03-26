Bozeman senior Carter Ash and junior Addi Ekstrom earned places on the all-Class AA teams and all-Eastern AA first teams.
For the Bozeman girls, junior Macy Mayer became an all-conference second-team selection while junior Gabby Klein was an all-conference honorable mention. Belgrade senior Gabby Weber also earned a place on the all-Eastern AA honorable mention list.
For the Hawk boys, senior Brett Clark was named to the all-conference second team and senior Jackson Coles was an all-Eastern AA honorable mention.
Both the Hawk boys and girls teams made the Class AA tournament in Bozeman but lost in the state quarterfinals. The Belgrade boys and girls seasons ended at the Eastern AA tournament in Billings.
