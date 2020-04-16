Brett Clark, who lifted Bozeman High to the 2019 state championship with a game-winning in overtime in the title game, signed to play at Rocky Mountain College.
Clark, a 6-foot-5 forward, averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game for the Hawks as a senior during the 2019-20 season. As a junior, his 18 points in the Class AA title game helped lead the Hawks to the state championship.
This past season, Clark earned second-team all-conference honors. He was also a starting receiver for Bozeman’s Class AA championship football team.
Clark has earned academic all-state honors the past three years. He brings a 3.9 grade-point average to Rocky Mountain and plans to earn a degree in business.
Billings Christian’s Drew Ouradnik also signed with the Battlin’ Bears.
“We are excited to have this high quality of local talent joining our program,” Rocky Mountain coach Bill Dreikosen said in a press release. “Drew and Brett have both been a major part of state championship teams and are very good students. We look forward to them joining our program.”
