BILLINGS—As Melo Pine’s last-second 3-point attempt bounced off the rim, Bozeman could finally take a collective breath.
That’s because in the final 5.7 seconds of regulation, Billings Senior had three separate chances to tie the game. Reagan Walker was first, but as Bozeman’s Ty Huse grabbed the rebound falling down, he was called for a travel.
“I felt that I got fouled (by Senior’s Cactus Runsabove), that’s why I fell over,” Huse said. “But sometimes that’s how the game goes. You’ve just got to deal with it and then do what you can control and I think that’s what’s most important.”
Next was Pine, who missed too, but the ball went out on Bozeman. After a brief timeout, the Broncs had one last chance with 1.4 seconds on the clock. Pine missed. Bozeman held on.
East No. 3 seed Bozeman had just enough to defeat East No. 1 seed Senior 53-50 in the Class AA tournament semifinals Friday at MetraPark. Huse led the Hawks with 20 points — 10 of which came in the fourth quarter — and Trent Rogers (12) and Jackson Basye (11) also scored in double figures.
With the win, Bozeman advances to the Class AA championship game against Helena Capital.
“We gutted that one out. That was awesome to see,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “We got down eight and there were no wandering eyes in the timeouts. They were locked in the whole way. I don’t know how we’ll play (Saturday), but we’ll be tough-minded and we’ll be there.”
While Bozeman held a narrow 25-22 lead at halftime, a Senior run in the third quarter gave the Broncs an eight-point advantage. But Huse hit a 3 and Rogers — after drawing a charge — got a layup to go to cut the lead to three heading into the fourth quarter.
After the break, Huse hit another 3 to tie the game at 39-39. About two minutes later, Bryson Zanto got a steal to set up a shot from Basye to regain the lead.
“Our mentality is it’s anybody’s game at any point,” Huse said. “The game has several runs. They’re going to go on runs, we’re going to go on runs. And we knew that, even when we were down.
“So the game’s never over, even if you’re down. That’s what we knew, so we fought back.”
Huse and his teammates kept hitting shots, but Senior wouldn’t go away. Runsabove gave Senior a 50-48 lead with less than three minutes to play, but Zanto responded with a 3 from the wing.
Later, after the Hawks attempted to hold the ball for the final minute-plus, Huse was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to put the Hawks up 53-50 with 43.3 seconds to play.
While Huse may have hit several big-time shots late, he said it’s the entire team that deserves the credit.
“The team had a ton of energy and it fuels me and it fuels my teammates as well,” Huse said. “I may have 20 points but it’s really the team that does that, brings me up.”
As Senior attempted to set up an open look from deep with the clock winding down, Bozeman started to foul since the Broncs weren’t in the bonus yet. But as the clock got down to around 14 seconds, Hostetler said it was too risky.
“Then there wasn’t enough time to do that,” Hostetler said. “We’d been struggling and they’re pretty big inside. We didn’t want to go to where we were having them shoot bonus shots, even up 3, for fear of an offensive rebound.”
Huse added that in that situation, the team knew to give up anything but an open look at a 3. While Senior did get a few clean looks, the Broncs weren’t able to convert.
Adversity is something the two-loss Hawks have had to deal with several times recently, such as the now-infamous loss to Belgrade at the Eastern AA Divisional and a grind-it-out win over Missoula Big Sky Thursday.
“It says a lot about the team,” Huse said. “That’s why we’re going to the state championship. We have that in our heads that we can beat any team at any time and we know that.”
Next up is a rematch with Capital for the Class AA title at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Bruins are coming off a 53-50 overtime win over Billings Skyview thanks to a buzzer-beater from Brayden Koch. Hostetler said it should be a good matchup Saturday night, complimenting both Koch and Capital head coach Guy Almquist.
“They’re disciplined. They’re going to run their stuff,” Hostetler said. “So obviously we have our hands full. But we’ll take our hands full any day.”