BILLINGS—With 3 minutes, 46 seconds left in the game, Bozeman needed to make a play.
Missoula Big Sky had cut the Hawks’ lead to two and had just called a timeout. As the Eagles reset out of the huddle, Trevyn Reed looked to pass to the top of the key.
However, the ball met the outstretched arm of Bozeman senior Ty Huse. Huse then promptly raced to the other end for a layup to cushion the Hawks’ lead.
“We’ve just got to keep the foot on the pedal, honestly, because we were only up by two and they had momentum going into it,” Huse said. “We just have to make sure that we don’t let that get to us.
“And coming out of the huddle, we knew that. We had to come out hard and put them away, or else they’re going to come back.”
East No. 3 seed Bozeman held off West No. 2 seed Big Sky in the fourth quarter for a 55-47 victory in the opening round of the Class AA tournament Thursday at MetraPark in Billings. Trent Rogers (17 points), Jackson Basye (14) and Bryson Zanto (10) scored in double figures for the Hawks.
Coming into state, Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler emphasized the importance of starting off on the right foot. Bozeman couldn’t afford a repeat of the Eastern AA Divisional when the Hawks lost to Belgrade.
At the same time, Hostetler added that loss might actually help Bozeman in the long run when it comes to handling pressure.
“We didn’t panic out there, and we knocked down some shots when we had to,” Hostetler said. “They did a great job of staying with it there when we could have folded.”
Those shots often came from Rogers — as has been the case all postseason — but he wasn’t the only one to step up late. Huse grabbed some key rebounds, along with forcing turnovers.
Zanto hit a 3 late to put Bozeman up seven, as well as free throws to ice the game.
Huse — who finished with eight points, nine rebounds, one block and two steals — said doing the little things right needs to always be Bozeman’s mindset.
“That every single game you just go into it like, ‘Well, what can I do to help the team?’” Huse said. “I don’t care if I score five points or 20 points or whatever. It doesn’t matter as long as we win. We’ve just got to make sure that everybody helps the team and not themselves.”
Bozeman needed that selfless play to overcome Big Sky’s second-half attack.
The Hawks initially controlled the game; after a 12-2 run to start the second quarter, it looked as though Bozeman might run away with it. The Hawks also held a 34-24 lead at halftime, shooting 54% from the floor in the first half.
But Big Sky kept within striking distance after the break. After cutting the lead to seven heading into the fourth quarter, Josiah Cuaresma hit a baseline floater. Shane Shepherd then added a corner 3.
The Hawks — who’d led by as many as 14 in the first half — now saw their lead cut to 44-42 with six minutes left to play.
“We kind of let off a little bit there,” Huse said. “I think we just need to stay completely focused throughout the whole game and not just the beginning and middle.”
That’s when Huse, Rogers and Zanto stepped up to keep the lead. And with such good shooters, Bozeman predictably iced the game at the foul line.
“We did a good job of getting to the line, and when we got to the line we knocked them down,” Hostetler said. “Sometimes it’s as simple as making shots.”
Bozeman is now one step away from the Class AA title game — the ultimate goal for this team that dominated the regular season. The Hawks will take on Billings Senior in the Class AA semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday.
Huse said the mindset is to just keep looking ahead to the next challenge.
“This is what we’ve been preparing for the whole season and now it’s coming for us,” Huse said. “We’ve just got to be ready to go. And I know we will be because this is a big game. So I’m excited for it and the whole team is excited for it.”