Bozeman High has hired Sean Dellwo as its new head wrestling coach and Kati Mobley as an assistant boys basketball coach, pending school board approval.
Dellwo, a former assistant coach for the Hawks, has spent the past six years at the helm in Belgrade. But when the head coaching position opened up at Bozeman, as well as a teaching position, he seized the opportunity.
“The coaching part of it had nothing to do with the decision,” Dellwo said. “It really was all the teaching. It was just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Nate Laslovich coached the Hawks for the past 15 years and guided the program to Class AA championships in 2011 and 2019. He stepped down to take the head coaching position at Gallatin High, which opens in August.
“Nate came in and built the program up to a pretty high level. Obviously won the state championships,” Bozeman School District activities director Mark Ator said. “With Sean, Sean was a part of it at different times, so I think he’s a person who’s capable of keeping our program at that high level.”
Dellwo was an assistant for Laslovich on the 2010-11 squad and then took over the Belgrade program for 2014-15. His teams placed in the top 10 at state each year in Class A led by Jarrett and Sawyer Degen, both four-time state champs, and John Mears, a three-time title winner.
This past year, Belgrade’s first in Class AA, the Panthers finished 13th out of 15 teams at state. But Dellwo noted that the program returns plenty of talent, including Carter Schmidt who reached the championship match at 113 pounds as a freshman.
“The next person who gets this coaching position is going to be very blessed,” Dellwo said. “I think it’s going to be a tough team, and I’m not going to look forward to wrestling Belgrade next year.”
After placing fourth at state as a team in 2015, Dellwo spent the next five years rebuilding the program. He was among the five candidates who were interviewed for the Bozeman position, and Ator is confident he’ll keep the program at a high level.
Gallatin opening and dividing students up will provide a challenge. Bozeman will retain its seniors, while Gallatin will consist of students in grades 9 through 11.
“(Bozeman) will be a little more experienced,” Ator said. “But both programs will feel the effects of the split. … The big key is that Sean has experience coaching, so I think he will be fine with that.”
Dellwo made the decision to apply for the position three weeks ago as long as he could teach as well. Once he learned of a potential position, Dellwo applied and then was interviewed for the wrestling job.
“The wrestling coaching job had been open for a while, and I had decided that I wasn’t going to apply unless there was a math position. Because I love coaching in Belgrade, bottom line,” he said. “I love the kids, I really love everything about it. Brand new wrestling room — everything seems to be on the upswing right now in Belgrade for wrestling.”
While plenty of talent remains, Dellwo is expecting to build the Hawks from the ground up.
Bozeman was in contention for state hardware nearly every year under Laslovich. Dellwo hopes to maintain that level of success.
“It’ll be a lot of work. I’ve talked to Nate Lasolvich about it quite a bit, and he talked about the fact that you got to hit the ground running. You got to be recruiting kids and getting kids excited about the sport, and that’s kind of what we were working on here in Belgrade,” Dellwo said. “I think I finally figured out how to get kids engaged, and I’m going to take those skills and move it over to Bozeman.”
Mobley announced earlier this week should be leaving her women’s basketball assistant coaching job at Montana State to become a teacher at Bozeman High.
She was a part of five of MSU’s six Big Sky championships, two as a player and three as an assistant coach. She served as an assistant and head coach at a variety of schools, including a season with the Hawks and successful years in Arizona.
“Growing up in Bozman, I know how important athletics was to me,” Mobley said. “I really love Bozeman and what it has to offer.”
As a player, Mobley powered the Hawks to three Class AA championships before graduating in 2000. A three-time all-Big Sky selection in college, she left MSU third on the all-time career scoring list and seventh in rebounding. She also played professionally for three years overseas.
After having her first child in February, she realized the travel of a college season would take away family time.
After she looked into Bozeman’s teaching position, upcoming Bozeman boys basketball head coach Troy Hostettler called to ask her about helping his team. Having known Hostettler for about 20 years and the talent the Hawks could have, Mobley is eager for the opportunity.
“It’s just a new challenge,” Mobley said. “It’s going to keep me in basketball, which I absolutely enjoy and I love this community. It’s a different challenge that will still let me be present with my daughter.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.