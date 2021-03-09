Bozeman is entering this week’s Class AA tournament with a starkly different mindset than last year.
Instead of feeling “nervous,” as senior Gabby Klein described last season’s collective feelings, the Hawks (12-3) are more comfortable now being the aggressors.
Klein remembers well making second-half comebacks against Missoula Sentinel and Kalispell Glacier during the 2020 tournament only to lose by narrow margins.
“I think we learned how to persevere through that,” Klein said. “Last year, we would be down and always come back and make it a really close game, and this year I feel like we’ve kind of flipped the switch so we’re coming out gunning right from the first quarter and keeping that consistent through four quarters.”
Setting the tone, instead of responding to the tone that’s been set, will be a priority for the Hawks. Bozeman is the East’s second seed to open this year’s state tournament against Sentinel, the West’s third seed, once again. The teams are scheduled to play at 9 a.m. Thursday in Great Falls.
The Spartans (8-6) boast a rotation of five players standing near or over 6 feet tall. Klein is hopeful the Hawks can make them play a little faster than they’re comfortable with.
“I think it’s a really good first-round matchup for our team,” Hawks head coach Erika Gustavsen said.
To reach this point of the season, and to have the opportunity to go to the state tournament again, Gustavsen said she’s been proud of the way her team has developed some depth.
This is after losing standout point guard Addi Ekstrom to an ACL injury before the season and having to replace her 14 points per game. Gustavsen said this year’s team has elevated its play across the board.
“Different girls are stepping up on different nights, as far as scoring the ball, and that’s a confident feeling as a coach to know we’re not in trouble after our starting five,” Gustavsen said. “I feel very confident about the eight that are playing regularly and what they can contribute. I think that makes us different from some other teams.”
Hawks senior Macy Mayer (13.6 points per game) and Klein (9.4) lead the scoring for Bozeman so far. But Emily Williams (8.2), Payton Putnam (5.7) and Avery Burkhart (6.2) are among others who provide important depth.
“We had to adapt to that and fill some new roles,” said Mayer, who is also averaging 10 rebounds per game. “Knowing anyone can have a good night during any game is a really nice thing to have.”
Throughout this shortened season, the Hawks have shown the ability to win in a variety of different ways. Knowing how to win when the games are close is vital during state tournaments.
Bozeman, new roles and all, arrives at the state tournament with a greater sense of what it takes to win there.
“I feel like we’ve really grown as a team,” Klein said. “We were pretty young last year and kind of struggled a little bit, and I feel like we got better as a team and got through the struggles together to get to where we are this year.”
