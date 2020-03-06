Bozeman had its chances throughout the game. After building a six-point lead just two minutes in, the Hawks stayed even with Great Falls CMR.
But they couldn’t contain the Rustlers’ 6-foot-3 Allie Olsen, who scored 24 points, and Bozeman lost 43-36.
“We just didn’t really have an answer consistently to match up with her,” Hawks head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “She just took charge in the post. We didn’t do a great job stopping her.”
Friday’s seven-point loss came in the Eastern AA Divisional semifinals in Billings. The Hawks (8-12) will play Great Falls at 11 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out game with a trip to next week’s Class AA tournament on the line.
Addi Ekstrom scored a team-high 13 points and Macy Mayer had 10 points and nine rebounds. A week after losing to the Rustlers by just a point, Bozeman found itself in another close game.
“Pretty back and forth. They got a lead, we cut it to two or three,” Gustavsen said. “Unfortunately, we got a lot of good looks tonight and just didn’t knock them down. We played fairly well on both ends. Unfortunately, that’s just the game of basketball when the shots don’t fall.”
After outscoring the Hawks 14-9 in the second quarter, CMR entered halftime with a 25-19 lead. In each of the other three quarters, the teams tied or the Rustlers edged Bozeman by a point. Ultimately, though, those small margins added up.
CMR won the rebounding battle 32-23. The Hawks made 30% of their shots and allowed the Rustlers to convert 41.2%. Aside from Ekstrom, Mayer and Olsen, no one else on either team scored more than four points.
Bozeman went scoreless in the final 4 minutes, 10 seconds of the third quarter, and CMR entered the fourth with a six-point advantage. Though the Hawks held the Rustlers to nine points in the final eight minutes, they only matched that total themselves.
In the locker room after the game, Gustavsen told her players they’re not done. They have 13 hours to regroup before playing to extend their season.
“I said this might not be the path we wanted, but we’re still on a path,” Gustavsen said. “We’re fortunate to still have some basketball to play and still be alive.”
