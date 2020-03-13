Bozeman’s coaches told their players, those players told the Hawk seniors, and those seniors said to their teammates all the same message. They didn't want to be with any other team.
Bozeman head coach Erika Gustavsen will remember this season for the growth of her players and their effort. She pointed to when the Hawks came back from double-digit deficits multiple times this season and showed the will to win.
Bozeman’s season, however, came to an end when the East No. 3-seeded Hawks lost to West No. 4 Kalispell Glacier 43-38 in a Class AA loser-out game on Friday at Worthington Arena.
“I’ve played with incredible teams that could’ve or did place at state,” Bozeman senior Lucy Child said. “I’ve played with not incredible teams, and I’ve played with everything in between. Even still, the group of girls I’ve played my career with are the greatest group of people I’ve ever met in my life. I’m really proud to play alongside them and just be a teammate with them.”
Child was happy with Bozeman’s intensity and how the Hawks (10-14) were competitive until the very end.
Though Bozeman had lost to Missoula Sentinel in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday, Gustavsen wanted her players to press on toward the consolation game. The Hawks took control on Friday morning and led after each of the first three quarters.
Gustavsen believes rebounding led to Glacier outscoring the Hawks 19-10 in the final frame. The Wolfpack outrebounded Bozeman 47-27 by the end of the game and scored 12 second-chance points on 21 offensive boards.
The Hawks also struggled to contain Glacier’s Aubrie Radenmacher. She finished with 15 points and 20 rebounds for a double-double. Bozeman junior Addi Ekstrom led the Hawks with 21 points on 8-for-21 shooting.
“Rebounding killed us,” Ekstrom said. “We never lack effort. It’s never really an effort question. We just couldn’t really take care of the ball or get the boards we needed to.”
Ekstrom wished she could’ve given Bozeman’s seniors a higher note to finish their careers on.
Child and Aliza Lewis are the only Hawks who will graduate this year. Child felt “undoubtedly sad.”
Child said she’ll remember her career for the people she spent time with. She said she loved Gustavsen and will miss her and the entire coaching staff.
Child was proud of the way her team performed in the postseason. After finishing the regular season with a losing record, the Hawks won three of four games at the Eastern AA Divisional to earn the third seed at state.
Child hopes she’s left an impact on the program.
“I’ve played with some of my best friends and people I’ll remember forever,” Child said, “and hopefully I’ll keep in touch with forever.”
After she told her seniors how proud she was of them, Gustavsen said to the rest of her players who return that their next season started Saturday.
Many in Bozeman’s rotation this season were new to varsity. But the Hawks won’t have that problem next year.
Gustavsen loved the fight that the Hawks showed throughout the season. Ekstrom hopes that reaching state inspires her team to work throughout the offseason to make another step of improvement.
“It’s just more motivation to get here next year and do even better,” Ekstrom said. “I think this group of girls is super motivated that we’ve got coming back. We’ll get a lot of them in the gym during the spring and over the summer, and I think it’ll be really good next year.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.