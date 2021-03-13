Following an unfortunate pattern as the night before, Bozeman’s offense faded after the first quarter on Saturday morning in Great Falls, ending the Hawks’ time at the Class AA tournament.
In a loser-out game against Billings Skyview, the Hawks had trouble hanging on to a slim first-quarter lead and ultimately suffered a 60-39 loss to end the season.
The Hawks were sent to the consolation bracket with a 52-35 loss against Missoula Hellgate on Friday evening. In that contest, Bozeman led 12-11 after the first eight minutes but scored just 12 points in the middle two quarters combined, allowing the Knights to create some separation and advance to the state championship.
On Saturday, the lead was 10-9 in Bozeman’s favor to start. But the Falcons outscored the Hawks 33-17 in the second and third quarters.
“At this point of the season, we’re playing against really good teams,” Bozeman head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “And they made shots, and we just weren’t able to consistently respond on our end.”
The Hawks shot just 30% from the field and committed 17 turnovers in the loss.
Senior Macy Mayer led Bozeman with 14 points and 13 rebounds, but she was the only Hawks player to score in double digits. Fellow seniors Gabby Klein and Felicity Schott followed with eight and six points, respectively.
“The kids played really hard,” Gustavsen said. “They were battling until the end.”
Brooke Berry led Skyview with 17 points. Cami Harris and Breanna Williams supplied 13 and 11 points, respectively, to back her up. Harris and Williams each also had 10 rebounds.
The loss gives Bozeman a 13-5 record to end the year. The team will lose six seniors and Gustavsen this offseason as the coach is leaving her post to spend more time with her family. She said she is about six weeks away from giving birth to her second child. She still plans to teach full-time, however.
Gustavsen said she was proud of her players for putting together a successful season even if it didn’t result in a state championship. Given the strains of a COVID-19 pandemic-affected school year, and all the uncertainty surrounding high school sports, playing this late into the state tournament is an accomplishment in itself, Gustavsen said.
“We didn’t even know if we were going to have a season,” she said. “We were really lucky every week to be playing basketball and playing basketball together. It says a lot about this group of kids and them being resilient.
“Obviously not the couple games we wanted to end on, but definitely a very successful season. I’m really proud of these kids.”
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.