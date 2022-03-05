BELGRADE—As Bozeman’s season came to an end Saturday, head coach Kati Mobley wanted to make sure each player and coach knew how much they meant to the program this season.
“Our whole team gave it their all, but you have four (seniors) that are not going to play another game,” Mobley said. “So it’s tough for them and (I wanted) to try to thank them for what they’ve done for us this year and what they’re leaving this program as.”
No. 5 seed Bozeman came up short against No. 3 Billings Senior, falling to the Broncs 45-35 in a loser-out game at the Eastern AA Divisional Saturday at the Belgrade Special Events Center. Nicole D’Agostino (13 points) and Tailyn Black (11) led the Hawks in scoring, while Allie Cummings (14) and Brenna Linse (13) scored in double figures for the Broncs.
“It’s obviously tough,” D’Agostino said. “We came out and we gave it a good shot and we tried our best. That’s all you can hope for.”
D’Agostino capped her senior season with standout performances at the Eastern AA Divisional, scoring 10-plus points in two of the Hawks’ three games.
“Another great night for her,” Mobley said. “She has really bought in and stepped up for us. And I think it’s not (strictly) even on the offensive end. What she does all around for us is phenomenal.”
One sequence where that was especially prominent was in the final minute of the first half.
With 44 seconds to play, D’Agostino was fouled as she hit a shot inside. She missed the free throw, but Bozeman (6-15) recovered possession on a jump ball call. Black was then fouled, split her two free throws and D’Agostino grabbed the rebound. Black received the pass, got off a shot through contact and was sent to the line once again.
The Hawks repeated this process two more times, eventually ending with D’Agostino converting an and-1 opportunity to give Bozeman a 20-19 lead with 12.8 seconds left in the half. The Broncs (12-9) then hit a free throw of their own on the other end to send the teams into halftime tied 20-20.
“Everyone on the team was bringing energy, we were crashing (the boards) hard, we were really trusting each other,” D’Agostino said. “That was working for us at that moment.”
Bozeman trailed by three at the end of the third quarter, but Senior pulled away in the final frame. Mobley said the game was ultimately decided at the free-throw line, as Senior shot 19 of 37 from the charity stripe.
“And it’s hard when the game is start-stop-start-stop to get a flow on the offensive end or defensive end. So that was on us,” Mobley said. “We fouled too much and we sent them to the free-throw line, and I think that’s what was the difference in the game.”
All season, Mobley has looked for growth from the Hawks. She said there were still a few quarters this weekend where Bozeman could have played better, but that overall this was a huge step forward as a team.
“They showed a lot of fight again today,” Mobley said.
Mobley partly attributed that to the leadership of this group of seniors — D’Agostino, Emily Williams, Allie Megargel and Sara Priebe — who played their final game for the Hawks Saturday. D’Agostino said this group has built strong chemistry playing together over the past four years and have helped make this team special for her.
“(Playing for Bozeman has) obviously been a big part of my life,” D’Agostino said. “Just having teammates that you know always have your back and coaches that believe in you is just huge.”