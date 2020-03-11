As Macy Mayer began to reflect on the growth of her team, she also brought up what Bozeman needs to do to keep winning.
The Hawks have to remain consistent. They have to execute. And as her teammates stormed South Gym’s court, running sprints up and down to keep up their conditioning, Mayer says they need to give every bit of effort they have.
Despite what Mayer said was a “rough” start to the season, and through the pressure the Hawks faced in close games at the Eastern AA Divisional, Bozeman’s season remains alive. The East’s No. 3-seeded Hawks (10-12) will play West No. 2 Missoula Sentinel at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Class AA quarterfinals at Montana State.
Bozeman head coach Erika Gustavsen admitted she felt pressure for her team to make it to state because it was in Bozeman. She’s relieved the Hawks have one more week to play.
“Everything you do in the offseason and summer, preseason and during the season is for this one weekend,” Gustavsen said.
But they also showed glimpses of promise with winning streaks of three and four games. They came back multiple times to win.
Gustavsen saw that and believed the Hawks were capable of making the state tournament. She felt she had to be patient and let them develop through mistakes.
Bozeman junior Addi Ekstrom pointed out that it didn’t matter how old her teammates were when the postseason rolled around. They each thrived in their roles, and the team won games because of it.
“This has been the goal all year. We knew it would be tough because there were a lot of great teams,” Ekstrom said. “But it was just really exciting to piece together all the different parts, and it just came together really nicely this past weekend.”
Gustavsen believes Bozeman’s four Eastern AA Divisional games last week were its most consistent all season. As the Hawks kept winning, she felt their confidence elevated.
“We had to grind through that,” Mayer said. “Some of us were worried we would get knocked out like we did last year, but we just had to persevere and know that we can get the win and go to state.”
However, Gustavsen could tell her players were relaxed. Though they had to battle, she was proud that they remained focused.
Ekstrom said the Hawks placed pressure on themselves to make to state last season, which ended at the divisional tournament. She felt the Hawks had to play like they had nothing to lose, even if the season was at stake.
That’s how she felt when she kept Bozeman alive with a buzzer-beating shot in regulation in the loser-out game against Great Falls. She’s been asked multiple times what was going through her mind in those moments. But she didn’t really try to think at all. She already knew that if she missed her shot, her team would suffer the same fate last season.
Ekstrom caught an inbounds pass, alluded her defenders, pulled up from 15 feet and hit the shot. At that point, she said, Bozeman knew it would win. The momentum sparked by that play carried the Hawks through overtime and toward a win in the consolation game last weekend.
“I think we’re looking pretty good coming off a pretty awesome divisional tournament,” Ekstrom said. “So hopefully that will carry over to state.”
Gustavsen noted the Hawks need to strike a balance between playing with confidence and relaxed. She doesn’t want her players to act like they have any expectations at this point.
But before their Monday practice, she told them they shouldn’t be satisfied but just going to state. She wants to see what potential they have left.
“It really is about what teams are going to show up and produce,” Gustavsen said, “and then they’ll be the ones standing at the end. Hopefully we’re one of them.”
