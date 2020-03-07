Erika Gustavsen drew up a play that Bozeman had never run before.
With two seconds remaining, the Hawks’ head coach schemed up what she wanted. Trailing Great Falls by two points, Bozeman had no room for error.
Addi Ekstrom caught the inbounds pass, pulled up from 15 feet and sunk the floater. The shot tied the game at the buzzer and forced overtime.
Then the Hawks continued their momentum, scored the only four points in the extra frame and clinched a berth to next week’s Class AA tournament with the 28-24 victory.
“A lot on the line. Game on the line. Season on the line,” Gustavsen said. “I think the great part about this team is I feel confident whenever we draw something up, they’ll execute it on the floor.”
Saturday’s win in an Eastern AA Divisional loser-out game in Billings extended Bozeman’s season an extra week. Then the Hawks (10-12) went on to beat Billings Skyview 42-35 in the third-place game mere hours later.
Throughout the first game of the day, the Bison held onto the ball and forced Bozeman to defend long possessions. The Hawks only attempted 19 shots, a result of Great Falls’ deliberate style.
Given the game’s pace, each opportunity with the ball gained more importance. But Bozeman battled throughout. After each quarter, neither team led by more than three. Entering the fourth, the Hawks led by one.
“It was kind of a stalemate,” Gustavsen said.
Macy Mayer, Lucy Child and Gabby Klein tied for a team-high seven points each while Ekstrom scored five, including the game-altering jumper.
Prior to forcing overtime, Bozeman allowed a layup with 3.9 seconds left. The Hawks then launched the ball across the court on the inbounds play, but Great Falls caught it out of bounds. That gave Bozeman the extra chance.
And in the extra period, all four Hawks points came at the free-throw line as Klein made three and Child made another.
“The kids did a really good job staying focused and playing defense when we needed to,” Gustavsen said. “Knocked down some free throws when we needed to. Pretty crazy game. Pretty exciting.”
Entering the postseason, Bozeman spoke as a team about what was at stake. All the time and energy invested throughout the offseason and regular season led to these moments. Gustavsen was proud of how her players responded.
Throughout the winter, the Hawks developed a knack for coming through late in close games. That’s what was required once again, and they performed.
“We played four really good games here on both ends of the floor,” Gustavsen said. “That’s exciting because we’ve seen flashes of it, but to play like that when it really counts shows a lot of growth throughout the course of the season.”
Despite less than five hours between the conclusion of the first game and start of the second, Bozeman stepped up against the Falcons.
The Hawks led throughout the whole game. Even if it wasn’t by a lot, they were in front by at least a couple points at the end of each quarter.
Ekstrom scored 24 points on five 3-pointers to lead the way. Macy Mayer added 10 more, and Bozeman sealed third place at the divisional.
“That’s a tough game. That’s a quick turnaround,” Gustavsen said. “I was just really proud. … It was a good way to go out and lock in that third-place seed and survive for another week.”
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.