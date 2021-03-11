GREAT FALLS — It took more than four quarters for Bozeman and Missoula Sentinel to decide their Class AA quarterfinal game.
But when Nicole D’Agostino knocked down a 3-pointer early in overtime, it was what the Hawks needed to sneak past Missoula Sentinel 48-45 Thursday inside the Four Seasons Arena.
D’Agostino, who came off the bench for Bozeman, which had three starters foul out, connected on another shot with 49 seconds left to push the Hawks’ lead to four. Bozeman then made enough free throws in the closing seconds to hold on. D’Agostino finished with eight points.
“It was a grind,” Bozeman head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “But our girls persevered. We had to have some kids come in and play in tough situations, and they really stepped up. They just found a way to make plays.”
The victory moves the Hawks into the Class AA semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
In the first half, both teams struggled to make baskets, but due to 12 made free throws in the first half, Sentinel led 16-14 at the break. The teams combined to make just six field goals in the first 16 minutes.
In the third, a 3-pointer from Emily Williams sparked a 13-2 run for Bozeman to go ahead by seven points. The lead was trimmed to 27-22 for the Hawks after three.
Brooke Stayner gave the Spartans the lead early in the fourth, which started a back-and-forth stanza. Gabby Klein scored multiple times down the stretch for Bozeman, but the two teams were deadlocked at 33 after 32 minutes of play. This set the stage for D’Agostino’s clutch overtime shots.
Once Bozeman got the lead in the extra frame, it wouldn’t relinquish it thanks in part to a layup by Klein on a backdoor cut that pushed the margin to four.
“She really showed up tonight,” Gustavsen said of Klein. “I told her after, ‘Thanks for staying in the game.’ She really shifted gears in the second quarter and played really good basketball. She attacked, she finished and she’s been great for us all year.”
Klein led Bozeman with 20 points in the win. Avery Burkhart supplied eight points for the Hawks, Williams added five and Macy Mayer tallied four. Stayner paced Missoula Sentinel with 13.
“We are excited to have this opportunity,” Gustavsen said. “We are just trying to take it one game at a time.”
