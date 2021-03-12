A first-quarter lead was short-lived Friday evening, as Bozeman was unable to keep up with Missoula Hellgate in the Class AA semifinals in Great Falls.
The Knights (16-1) shot over 51% from the field en route to a 52-35 victory that sent them to Saturday’s championship game against Helena Capital.
Hellgate’s hot shooting quickly erased Bozeman’s 12-11 edge after one quarter. The Hawks managed just 12 points total in the second and third quarters combined. Meanwhile, the Knights scored 16 in the second and 17 in the third to put some distance between them and the Hawks.
“I thought we were playing really confident, knocking down some shots,” Bozeman head coach Erika Gustavsen said, “and in the second quarter we just went on a scoring drought. Kind of went away from executing, and they stayed pretty consistent all four quarters.”
With the loss, Bozeman (13-4) is sent to the consolation side of the bracket and will face Billings Skyview at 9 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out game. That game’s winner will play in the third-place game at 3 p.m.
Britlyn Mailey led Bozeman with nine points on Friday. Emily Williams and Macy Mayer backed her up with eight points apiece. Five other players each had two points each to complete Bozeman’s scoring.
The Hawks shot 32.5% overall for the game. They also committed 22 turnovers compared to Hellgate’s 12.
“They’re a really good team on both ends of the floor, but unfortunately we just didn’t value the ball and take care of it,” Gustavsen said. “Our passing was not great tonight. When your passing’s not on point, it makes it hard to execute.”
Alex Covill scored 14 points to pace Hellgate. Addy Heaphy supplied 10 points, as well.
Bozeman outscored Hellgate 11-8 in the fourth quarter, but the score was too lopsided to fully overcome.
The Hawks split two meetings with Skyview this season, winning 61-56 at home on Jan. 9 and losing 59-41 on the road on Feb. 5.
“Obviously there’s a lot more familiarity (with Skyview),” Gustavsen said. “We know it’s going to be a good, competitive game.”
