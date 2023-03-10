BUTTE — On back-to-back possessions, Bozeman failed to haul in the rebound.
The first came off a missed 3-pointer by Kalispell Flathead’s Kennedy Moore. After the miss, Akilah Kubi muscled her way up for the putback to give the Braves a five-point lead.
On the next possession, Avery Chouinard’s missed 3 turned into an up-and-under layup from Moore, giving Flathead a nine point lead with 1 minute, 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
Keeping Flathead off the glass was a point of emphasis for the Hawks heading into the game, head coach Kati Mobley said. But Flathead out-rebounded Bozeman 34-26 and created second- and third-chance points throughout the night. The Hawks also lost the turnover battle 17-12.
That led to a 48-37 win for West No. 1 Flathead over East No. 4 Bozeman in the first round of the Class AA girls tournament Thursday. Bozeman (5-18) will next face West No. 3 Missoula Big Sky in a consolation game at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Mobley called this loss a “tough one” since the Hawks hung with the Braves all the way to the fourth quarter.
“But we just did not take care of the ball,” Mobley said. “And we can't have one kid rebound for us. We've got to have the whole team.”
That one player was senior Avery Burkhart, who led Bozeman with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Meanwhile, the rest of the Hawks accounted for 12 combined boards.
Mobley said it helped that Bozeman had already faced Flathead (18-4) earlier this season, a 54-39 loss on Dec. 16. But that familiarity only went so far when the athleticism of the Braves prevailed. Moore led the Braves with 14 points and Chouinard scored 12. Kubi added nine.
“They just wanted it more than us tonight, which is unfortunate,” Mobley said.
Flathead led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and pushed the lead to 22-9 later in the second after a putback from Moore. Bozeman senior Tailyn Black brought the gap back to 10 with a 3 and Burkhart added a putback of her own. The Hawks trailed 22-14 at halftime.
Scoring stalled on both sides in the third quarter until Burkhart got a layup to fall at the 6:12 mark. Flathead’s Maddy Moy and Burkhart then traded baskets, followed by an and-1 from Bozeman senior Tyra Opperman. That cut the Flathead lead to 24-21.
Chouinard and Bozeman senior Clara Fox traded 3s before the pair of second-chance baskets from Moore and Kubi. Moy then found Kubi with a bounce pass for a layup to extend the lead to 33-24. A free throw from Bozeman junior Ava Epler made it 33-25 entering the fourth.
Burkhart then hit a layup to cut the lead to six early in the fourth. But Chouinard hit another 3 and Moore added a baseline jumper. Moy also hit a layup off an inbounds pass to go up 40-28 with 4:16 left to play.
A pair of Burkhart layups and another Fox 3 later cut the lead to 43-35 with just over two minutes to play. Moore then converted from the free throw line and Kubi hit a mid-range jumper to seal it.
Looking toward the next round, Mobley said the Hawks need to crash the boards against an athletic Big Sky team that likes to push the tempo on offense. She added that Bozeman can rely on past experience in a win or go home situation, such as last weekend in the Eastern AA Divisional.
“We are a team of fighters and we've just got to make sure that we continue from start to finish,” Mobley said. “We can't dig ourselves a hole. We've got to make sure that we come back.”
