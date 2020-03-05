Addi Ekstrom grabbed the ball away from her opponent and started bolting down the court.
As she kept dribbling, she drew the attention of the lone Billings Skyview player in her way. She passed to her right, where Gabby Klein had sprinted alongside Ekstrom. Klein banked in a wide-open layup.
That play followed a roughly six-minute scoring drought for Bozeman. No matter the challenges the Hawks faced, they ended up victorious.
The Hawks withstood a back-and-forth battle to defeat Skyview 42-35 in an Eastern AA Divisional quarterfinal on Thursday in Billings. Bozeman moved on to play Great Falls CMR in the semifinals at 8 p.m.
“I think we just stayed pretty consistent and stayed composed,” Bozeman head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “I think we just kind of responded and were able to take care of the ball. ... Just a good game on both ends of the floor.”
Skyview built a 12-9 lead after the first quarter and was ahead late in the first half. But a 6-0 run by Bozeman, sparked by a Macy Mayer 3-pointer, gave the Hawks a five-point lead at intermission.
That run extended to 13-1 during the third quarter to give the Hawks (8-11) an 11-point advantage. But Skyview worked that down to four going into the final quarter.
No matter how close the Falcons came to stealing the victory, Bozeman held on. The Hawks made late free throws at the end of the game and prevented Skyview’s offense from finding a rhythm to advance.
“I think overall we’re a pretty solid defensive team. That’s something we preach,” Gustavsen said. “I think we did a good job of communicating, making sure they contested shots and after that contested shot was missed getting rebounds.”
Klein finished with a team-high 14 points on 7-of-13 shooting and five rebounds while Ekstrom added 11 points. Bozeman won the battle on the glass with 33 rebounds, including nine on offense. Mayer led the Hawks with 10 boards while Avery Burkhart chalked up nine.
Gustavsen said rebounding is her top priority when coaching her team. The Hawks created extra chances to score and finished Skyview’s offensive possessions because of it.
“Rebounding can make or break a game, especially for us,” Gustavsen said. “Rebounding is a really big key.”
The Hawks had already displayed resilience many times this season. They won three straight regular-season games after falling behind early.
Playing in those types of situations and winning gave Gustavsen another reason to be confident even before Thursday. Although Bozeman lost by a point at home to CMR last week, Gustavsen believes the Hawks are battle-tested heading into the semifinals.
“It’s a good matchup for us,” she said of Bozeman playing CMR. “It’s going to be a battle.”
