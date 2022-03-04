BELGRADE — With just one more guaranteed game this season, Kati Mobley challenged her players to give all of their effort on Friday afternoon.
In order to beat Gallatin for a third time this season, every bit of effort was necessary.
The Hawks trailed by four entering the fourth quarter in a loser-out game at the Eastern AA Divisional, but they held the Raptors without a field goal in the final eight minutes to complete the comeback and win 47-42 at the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“I just asked them to leave it on the floor,” Mobley said. “They’ve had confidence in the coaching staff and in each other. I just asked them to give me another 32 minutes. And no matter what, we were going to be proud of what we accomplished this season.”
Their season is extended at least one more day. Bozeman (6-14) will play in another loser-out game at 11 a.m. Saturday. A win there would secure a berth in the Class AA tournament next week in Billings and a spot in the Divisional’s consolation championship. To be one win away from that type of opportunity, Mobley reiterated how proud she is of this year’s team.
“It’s been an up-and-down season for us,” she said. “It’s a new coaching staff for these girls. As far as the experience goes, I’m excited for what they’ve done.”
Gallatin’s season, meanwhile, came to a close with a 1-19 overall record.
“Last year we were hardly ever in a position to win games,” head coach Wes Holmquist said. “But this year we put ourselves in a lot of positions to win games. We just couldn’t quite get over the hump.”
That was again the case Friday despite the Raptors showcasing some of their best offense and defense of the season for much of the first three quarters.
Gallatin led 13-8 after one quarter thanks to early 3-pointers from Makinlee Naffziger, Melaina Springer and Emma Hardman. To begin the second quarter, another Springer 3 and a free throw from Naffziger gave Gallatin a nine-point lead. Bozeman trimmed the lead quickly, though, thanks to a layup from Nicole D’Agostino and five-straight points from Emily Williams.
Ultimately, the Hawks managed to take a 22-21 lead into halftime as Williams hit a 3-pointer to close the half.
“I think we really pushed the tempo,” said Williams, who finished the game with 12 points and seven rebounds. “We knew going into the game that Gallatin wasn’t going to be an easy one for us. We knew we had to play this game like it was our last, for sure, so we decided to keep fighting.”
The Raptors regained some composure in the third. Avery Walker helped that effort with eight points in the period. Gallatin took a 34-30 lead into the fourth.
“I felt really good. I liked the way we were playing. We were really engaged, really locked in,” Holmquist said. “Offensively we just kind of hit a wall, and I thought we got good looks too.”
Bozeman began the fourth with an 8-0 run, and Gallatin didn’t score until 3 minutes, 21 seconds remained and Naffziger hit a pair of free throws. Those cut Bozeman’s lead to two, at 38-36, but Clara Fox hit a layup and later added a free throw to put the Hawks back ahead by five.
The Raptors went 6 for 6 from the foul line the rest of the way. Bozeman went 4 for 6 from the line, but also received a layup from Avery Burkhart to keep ahead.
“Credit to Bozeman,” Holmquist said. “They finished well. They hung in there and did a good job.”
Fox scored nine of her 12 points in the second half. D’Agostino, Allie Megargel and Sara Priebe all scored five points. Burkhart and Tailyn Black added five. Burkhart also had a game-high 11 rebounds.
For Gallatin, Walker led with 14 points. Springer and Hardman each supplied eight.
Mobely said more diligence on defense helped create the separation Bozeman needed in the second half. She’s hopeful that carries over into Saturday — another give-it-your-all day.
“We’re just making sure that we’re rested up and we just leave it on the floor,” she said.
Holmquist praised his team’s resiliency throughout the whole year. Two consecutive seasons with just one win can be taxing, but he always saw fight and effort from his group of players.
“That’s what I appreciate,” he said. “If they had a tough weekend, we’d go out there and give it our all, and they always came back on Monday ready to go and ready to keep trying.”