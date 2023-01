Bozeman's girls basketball team won 49-46 on Tuesday evening at Belgrade.

It was the Hawks' second win of the season against the Panthers, and it moved their record to 2-8 overall and 2-5 in the Eastern AA.

Bozeman jumped to an early 17-4 lead after the first quarter. Belgrade's offense got on track it the second quarter, when it scored 17 points to Bozeman's 10. Both teams scored in single digits in the third, so the Hawks' lead was just 32-30 going to the fourth.

Seven of Tailyn Black's game-high 16 points came in the fourth quarter as she helped the Hawks stay ahead. Similarly, all of Tyra Opperman's six points came in the last eight minutes, and half of Megan Schell's eight points were scored in the fourth.

For Belgrade, Leila Mamangun scored all six of of her points in the fourth quarter. Khloey Robinson, who had 14 points to lead the Panthers, hit a 3-pointer in the fourth as her team tried to cut into Bozeman's lead. Hayli Milliron scored 11 points for Belgrade.

Avery Burkhart scored eight for Bozeman. Clara Fox supplied six points, and Ava Epler added five.

The loss dropped Belgrade to 1-10 overall and 0-7 in the conference.