GREAT FALLS — The chants started with about 30 seconds left to play.
First it was Bozeman girls basketball head coach Kati Mobley clapping and urging her team to lock in. The Bozeman boys team stood up and started a “defense” chant. Parents soon followed.
It may have been a neutral court and Bozeman may have been the lower seed, but the atmosphere suggested it was a Hawks home game.
“It’s tournament energy,” Mobley said. “And it’s huge for us because if we really buy in and get that extra feedback from the parents and our boys team, it just gives us that next level of energy that we need when we are just gassed.”
No. 7-seeded Bozeman executed down the stretch for its biggest win of the season, a 38-35 victory over No. 6 Great Falls CMR on Friday in a loser-out game at the Eastern AA Divisional.
With 26.1 seconds left, Bozeman senior Avery Burkhart stepped to the free throw line. She missed the shot, but senior Tyra Opperman wrestled for the rebound, forcing a jump ball. The possession arrow favored the Hawks.
After a Bozeman timeout, Burkhart received the inbounds pass and went straight up with the shot to give the Hawks a four-point lead. A CMR timeout followed, as well as two straight misses from the Rustlers. CMR senior Lexie Thornton was then fouled and hit 1 of 2 free throws, but the Hawks were able to close out the final 3.6 seconds.
As she took those shots late in the fourth quarter, Burkhart said she focused on coming through for “my best friends.” She also fed off the energy from the crowd.
“It just gives you a fire and you want to play hard for everyone,” Burkhart said. “You want to play hard for your team. You want to play hard for the people in the stands. And it’s the best feeling when you know that there’s people behind you.”
Burkhart led the Hawks with 11 points. Opperman and fellow senior Tailyn Black each added eight.
Bozeman (4-16) will next play No. 5 Great Falls in a loser-out game Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The winner of that game will advance to both the third place game and, eventually, the state tournament.
“This was the best I’ve seen us execute as far as our offensive (sets),” Mobley said. “And defensively, we really locked in on, we’re going to get stops. So I just think the way that we were really focused on our game plan, our kids really stepped up today.”
It was also quite the turnaround from the 52-33 loss to Billings Skyview in the first round Thursday night, at least in the end. Bozeman struggled mightily on offense and Skyview junior Breanna Williams — the top scorer in Class AA during the regular season — proved to be too much. Williams finished with a game-high 23 points.
Both games had similar starts, though, with the Hawks scoring just three points in the first quarter against the Rustlers (5-14). But this time Bozeman found a spark in the second quarter, started by Burkhart hitting 1 of 2 free throws and Opperman hitting a turnaround jumper. That cut the CMR lead to 14-6.
Burkhart later added a layup and senior Megan Schell hit a baseline jumper. After a block by Burkhart, junior Sarayah Jones scored on a layup and Opperman hit another shot to cut the lead to one.
Bozeman later went into halftime down 18-16, benefiting from a 12-4 run to end the half. The Hawks finally took the lead with back-to-back 3s from senior Clara Fox and Black early in the third.
Mobley chalked up the resurgence to self-belief and wanting redemption after CMR defeated Bozeman 44-42 in overtime on the Hawks’ senior night on Feb. 16.
“They locked in, they trusted the process and we definitely finished a lot better than we started,” Mobley said.
The teams traded baskets throughout the rest of the third, with a deep 3 from CMR senior Kacey Christensen and a jumper from Thornton tying the game 30-30 heading into the fourth. After the break, Opperman scored on a reverse layup and CMR junior Macie Wheeler answered with a jumper.
Neither team scored until 1:22 left to play, when Burkhart scored off an inbounds pass from Fox, forcing a CMR timeout. CMR junior Sophie Madsen tied the game again with a pair of free throws, but Black got a hook shot to fall to regain the lead with 42.2 seconds left. The Hawks then held on for the win.
Despite winning just three games during the regular season, Bozeman now finds itself just one win away from state. Mobley said the Hawks are “really motivated” to secure that second victory at the divisional and Burkhart added that they know “we’re not done yet.”
“Obviously it feels great to take that W,” Burkhart said. “But we know that we have to come in ready to play (Saturday) with the same energy, if not more, and we have to take care of that.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.