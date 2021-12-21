Support Local Journalism


Bozeman fell to 0-4 this season following a 43-23 loss against Helena Capital on Tuesday.

The Hawks struggled offensively, scoring five, one and six points in the first, second and fourth quarters, respectively.

Nicole D’Agostino led Bozeman with seven points. Avery Burkhart and Allie Megargel each added four points.

Megan Swanson paced the Bruins (3-1) with 15 points.

