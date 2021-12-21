Bozeman girls basketball falls to Helena Capital By Chronicle Staff Dec 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman fell to 0-4 this season following a 43-23 loss against Helena Capital on Tuesday.The Hawks struggled offensively, scoring five, one and six points in the first, second and fourth quarters, respectively. Nicole D’Agostino led Bozeman with seven points. Avery Burkhart and Allie Megargel each added four points.Megan Swanson paced the Bruins (3-1) with 15 points. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Sport Megan Swanson Nicole D'agostino Helena Capital Avery Burkhart Allie Megargel Bruin Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets