Bozeman’s girls basketball team overcame a six-point deficit entering the fourth quarter on Saturday to beat Belgrade 45-39.

The Hawks scored 15 points in the final quarter — helped by 3-pointers from Megan Schell, Tyra Opperman and Tailyn Black — and limited the Panthers to just three.

Bozeman led 10-9 after the first quarter, but Belgrade led 25-22 at halftime. The Panthers won the third quarter 11-8 to take a 36-30 lead into the fourth.


