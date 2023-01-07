Bozeman’s girls basketball team overcame a six-point deficit entering the fourth quarter on Saturday to beat Belgrade 45-39.
The Hawks scored 15 points in the final quarter — helped by 3-pointers from Megan Schell, Tyra Opperman and Tailyn Black — and limited the Panthers to just three.
Bozeman led 10-9 after the first quarter, but Belgrade led 25-22 at halftime. The Panthers won the third quarter 11-8 to take a 36-30 lead into the fourth.
Black finished with 13 points to lead the Hawks. She was backed up by 12 points from Avery Burkhart and nine points from Schell. Opperman tallied five points while Clara Fox (three), Sarayah Jones (two) and Ava Epler (one) also all scored.
Belgrade was led by Olivia Wegner’s 14 points. Khloey Robinson and Leila Mamangun each supplied seven points.
Bozeman’s win was a nice recovery after losing to Billings West at home 65-34 on Friday evening.
The Golden Bears opened with a 15-3 lead after the first quarter and built their advantage to 35-8 by halftime. Bozeman tallied 26 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
West’s Sydney Pierce led all scorers with 21 points. Layla Baumann added nine, and Brooklyn Pierce and Megan Voegle each contributed eight.
Epler scored 12 points to lead the Hawks. Opperman scored six points, and Fox and Black each added five.
Hawks boys fall to Billings West
Also on Friday, Bozeman's boys basketball team lost to Billings West 57-49.
Kellen Harrison led the Hawks with 17 points, and Luke Smith backed him up with 13. Rocky Lencioni scored eight.
