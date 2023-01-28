After another timely stop on the defensive end, Bozeman had to work quickly down three with less than 40 seconds left to play.
The Hawks tried to find any open look. Rocky Lencioni — who’d missed on his lone previous attempt from deep all night — had some space on the wing. As the ball went through the net to tie the game with 30 seconds left, the junior forward let his shooting hand hang in celebration.
“I had the open look and I had to take the open shot,” Lencioni said. “Coach always tells us to shoot it if you've got the shot and that's what I did.”
Gallatin looked to respond on the other end, with senior guard Eli Hunter driving to his left. But with merely 2.5 seconds left in regulation, Bozeman senior forward Luke Smith slid over to block the layup attempt and force overtime.
Those tiny moments in crunch time made the difference for Bozeman, as the Hawks held on win 58-50 in overtime over crosstown rival Gallatin in a packed Bozeman High gym. Hunter led all scorers with 24 points, while junior guard Kellen Harrison (21 points) and Lencioni (11) scored in double figures for the Hawks.
“We had a few more bounces at the end,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “We had some kids step up and hit some big shots.”
Hostetler also said Bozeman (8-2, 6-1 in Eastern AA) played arguably “the best man defense we've played all year,” with Hunter being one of the focal points. Harrison was tasked with slowing down the Gallatin star, who is averaging 21.4 points per game.
“I don't know what (Hunter) had, but I thought Kellen did a good job of making him work, which is what we wanted to do,” Hostetler said. “We knew he would get his points, but we wanted to make him work. And we didn't want anybody else to really go off.”
Alongside Hunter, junior guard Zad Rodarte scored nine points, junior forward Quinn Clark had six points and senior guard Garrett Dahlke had five points. That group was enough to carry the Raptors most of the way, with Gallatin (7-3, 5-2 in Eastern AA) holding the lead through three quarters.
But the lead slipped away late, with Bozeman outscoring Gallatin 23-12 across the fourth quarter and overtime.
“It hurts, especially in a crosstown matchup with one of the other top programs in the state,” Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said. “We wanted it and I think it was a game of runs, where Bozeman had the last run in overtime for sure. But we had a stretch there where we lost control on the offensive side of the ball.”
That wasn’t the case early, though, with Gallatin fighting to a 23-20 lead at halftime, bolstered by an 11-0 run in the second quarter. Much of that, Claxton said, came from the Raptors utilizing screens to get players open consistently.
“We were coming down, we were seeing the shots we wanted,” Hunter added. “We were running our offense, running all our sets. We were handling the pressure well.”
Meanwhile, Hostetler said the Hawks were “pretty stagnant” offensively in the first half.
“I thought we were fairly easy to guard,” Hostetler said. “Not to take anything away from them, but I thought we were easy to start just because the ball didn't move and we didn't move. I thought we did a little bit better job of that in the second half.”
Gallatin still held a narrow 36-35 lead at the end of the third — capped off by a 3 and a floater from Hunter — but Bozeman was still very much in it. The Hawks made quick work of regaining the lead with a no-look bounce pass from Lencioni to Harrison for a jump shot to open the fourth.
Lencioni said the Hawks started regaining momentum by feeding off the crowd and by “having belief in each other.” A handful of Gallatin turnovers didn’t hurt, either.
Later in the quarter, Hunter hit a pair of free throws to give Gallatin a 42-39 advantage. Harrison and Dahlke then traded 3s and Smith missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Gallatin called a timeout with 53.2 seconds left in regulation shortly before Lencioni’s tying shot.
With overtime looming, both sides talked about tightening up defensively in the extra period. The advantage went to the Hawks.
After a missed 3 from Rodarte to open overtime, Lencioni hit a pair of free throws and Hunter added another 3. Harrison answered with a floater on the other end to put Bozeman up 49-48.
Hunter looked for a response of his own, finding an opening near the top of the key. But as he let the shot go, Lencioni’s outstretched hand blocked it. Hunter missed on the next shot as well.
“Obviously, (Hunter’s) a great player,” Lencioni said. “I've known him for a long, long time. He went up to shoot. I knew I had to just make any attempt to block the ball and I guess I got my hand on it.”
Bozeman senior forward Jake Casagranda hit a putback layup and Harrison split two free throws on the ensuing possession to extend Bozeman’s lead. Harrison seemingly iced the game with a pull-up jumper as well.
Claxton said the biggest lesson Gallatin can take away from Friday is maintaining control of a game for four quarters and limiting costly turnovers. But even with the loss, both Claxton and Hunter still believe Gallatin is one of the best teams in Class AA.
“And I think that any given night, we feel as if we should be the best team on the floor,” Hunter said. “So that's not going to change despite a few things that didn't end up our way.”
The Hawks still look to improve each game, whether by “an inch or a mile,” as Hostetler said earlier this season. He also has made sure to refocus his team for the back half of the season.
“We’ve just got to continue to get better as we move toward the postseason,” Hostetler said. “We have a tough second half of the schedule. We've got a lot of games in a short amount of time and so we'll see how we do.”
