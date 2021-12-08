Bozeman, Gallatin girls enter season looking for identities By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gallatin's Averi Smith works against Bozeman's Nicole D'Agostino during last season's first cross-town meeting on Jan. 15. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman and Gallatin will enter the season looking for an identity.The Hawks, after graduating six seniors, are hoping some less experienced players emerge to take on larger roles. The Raptors, in just their second year as a program, have all of last year’s team returning and are hoping for growth.How Bozeman fares in the new season will also hinge on the work of first-year head coach Kati Mobley, a former Hawk who helped the school to state championships in 1996, 1998 and 1999 before a prestigious career at Montana State, where she also later coached. Mobley said she is “loving” coaching the Hawks.“I’m really excited to see what this program can do this year,” she said.The Hawks went 13-5 last season, earning the Eastern AA’s No. 2 seed in the state tournament. They won their first tournament game in overtime against Missoula Sentinel before ending the season on two losses.To find early success this year, Mobley will have to get this year’s group of Hawks comfortable with new responsibilities. Mobley sees 5-foot-9 senior Nicole D’Agostino as a player who can fill any position.“She’s really strong. She can shoot. She has a really good jumper,” Mobley said. “She can guard a one through five. She can bring the ball up, so she’s kind of an everything type of player for us.”The coach called senior Emily Williams one of the team’s steadiest players.“She doesn’t get too high or too low,” Mobley said. “She can shoot the ball. She can handle the ball, and she’s really picked it up on the defensive end.”Junior Avery Burkhart, at 6-1, is expected to be a valuable post presence.“She’s a big strong post, really good with her back to the basket and I think she’ll be really good as far as rebounding as well,” Mobley said. Mobley included juniors Tailyn Black and Tyra Opperman as players who have come on strong in preseason practices to this point.When Mobley was hired in April, she said she wanted Bozeman to be dedicated to fundamental play and stingy defense. Her philosophy will be crucial for the Hawks to overcome a lack of playing time experience at the varsity level.“If we can buy into the defense and just keep getting better there, we can surprise some teams because we don’t have that experience,” Mobley said. “Any given night, I feel like we can surprise anybody.”At Gallatin, head coach Wes Holmquist is hoping the Raptors can do some surprising themselves. After going 1-14 last season with a team devoid of seniors, Holmquist is looking forward to what progress the group can make in its second year.“I can notice the difference when we’ve done full practices now,” he said. “We’re already well ahead of where we were a month into the season last year just through four practices because everybody’s back.”Leading that group are seniors Makinlee Naffziger, Avery Walker, Keaton Lynn, Makyah Albrecht and Melaina Springer. Holmquist sees juniors Aspen Evenson and Averi Smith rounding out a solid seven-player rotation for the Raptors.The Raptors had to adjust to the speed of the game quickly last season but didn’t have a nonconference schedule during which they could learn from mistakes.“That was pretty eye-opening for them,” Holmquist said. “This year we get some nonconference games where we can try a few things out, and it’s not quite as vital in terms of conference standings.”Gallatin’s only win last season was a three-point victory against Belgrade. With a full season of games and an offseason to train, Holmquist is hopeful the progress he’s seen translates to success during the season.“We have a lot of things to work on,” he said. “But the things we focused on were playing a little faster on both ends of the floor and just our skill set, being a little more crafty.”At the end of last season, Holmquist said he was proud of the team for improving every day. With Gallatin still so new, the Raptors hope to continue to do so and find an identity."You can't make it happen overnight," he said. "They work their tails off. They're committed to getting stronger and more athletic. I know they've made progress, but now we've got to carry that over to where we compete in these games." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. 