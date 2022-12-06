Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley is entering her second season of being the girls basketball head coach at her alma mater. Wes Holmquist is entering his third season of leading the still-new Gallatin program.

Both teams begin the 2022-23 season with similar goals: to take the next step in their respective growth plans.

For the Hawks, Mobley has found that the challenges of being a new coach are tamped down with one season already in the books. Now it’s time to build on that foundation.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you