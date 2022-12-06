Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley is entering her second season of being the girls basketball head coach at her alma mater. Wes Holmquist is entering his third season of leading the still-new Gallatin program.
Both teams begin the 2022-23 season with similar goals: to take the next step in their respective growth plans.
For the Hawks, Mobley has found that the challenges of being a new coach are tamped down with one season already in the books. Now it’s time to build on that foundation.
“Year two has definitely been a lot easier for us as far as what the expectations are in practice and moving forward,” she said. “We’re able to just get a lot more X’s and O’s accomplished because they know what to expect from us and vice versa.”
Gallatin’s offseason has been filled with open gyms and traveling to team camps — anything that helps get the players more acquainted with each other and more acquainted with winning.
“I really liked what I saw in the progress we made this summer,” Holmquist said. “We still have a long ways to go, but I’m really excited that I think we can compete and this team is going to have chances to win games this year.
“We definitely took a step forward last year, and I think we’re ready to turn the corner this year.”
Bozeman returns a roster that features five seniors — Avery Burkhart, Tailyn Black, Clara Fox, Megan Schell and Tyra Opperman — who Mobley calls the team’s “core group.”
“A majority of them have quite a bit of playing time (in the past), so that will be really beneficial for us,” she said.
Burkhart signed a National Letter of Intent last month to play basketball at MSU Billings after she graduates from high school. She led the Hawks with 6.8 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game last season.
“She’s a big post player who likes to rebound and always has a knack for the ball when it’s coming off the rim,” Mobley said. “I think her upside is just huge.”
Mobley added that she’s excited to see how Black, a 5-foot-9 guard, plays this season after having “a really big summer.” She averaged 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season.
“Last year we did not define her role well enough,” Mobley added, “and this year we’re looking for her to distribute the ball as well as score, so she’s just going to be more aggressive on the offensive end.”
Fox only played in nine games last season, but she averaged 6.1 points in those contests.
The Hawks have a combined eight juniors on the varsity and JV rosters. Mobley expects some depth to emerge from that group.
“It could be anybody’s game,” she said. “We’re seeing what these first two weeks show and then we’ll move on and decide who’s going to play where, but we have a good group of juniors who are just really competitive and getting after it.”
The Hawks went 6-14 last season, with a 5-8 mark in Eastern AA play. Missing the state tournament was a disappointment for players and coaches alike. Mobley expects that experience to serve as a motivating factor and dictate an “ultra-competitive” mindset this year.
“We have really taken a big step as far as our energy and buying into the team and being good teammates,” Mobley said, “so I think what we’re hoping the product on the floor is is just a cohesive group that really enjoys playing together and they play for each other.”
The Raptors went 1-19 last season — a campaign that featured four losses by single digits. Five players graduated from that team, but Gallatin has its third- and fourth-leading scorers from that team returning in sophomore Emma Hardman (6.1 points per game) and senior Aspen Evenson (5.3).
Juniors Addie Swanson and Hadley Holmquist (Wes’ daughter) played in some varsity games last season. New to the program this year are senior Jaeli Jenkins and junior Karsen Breeding, who found great success in the fall as newcomers to Gallatin’s state tournament volleyball team.
“I think Karsen and Jaeli athletically are special,” Holmquist said. “The athleticism (in volleyball) certainly carries right over into basketball.”
The coach is hoping for similar returns from sophomore Cadence Lundgren, who, at 6-3, will be the team’s tallest player. Lundgren was on JV last year and may swing between there and the varsity this season also to ensure she gets the playing time she needs to develop, Holmquist said.
“At the beginning of her freshman year she hadn’t hardly played any basketball at all. We saw huge growth from her from November to March,” Holmquist said. “I think we’re going to see some real growth from her again, but she needs minutes and experience.”
The coach is also anticipating big things out of a trio of freshmen: Novelle McQuiston, Ave Odegard and Jada Davis, the latter of whom is the daughter of former Montana State player Mecklen Davis.
“Jada, just coming from a basketball family, she’s been around basketball her whole life and you can see that when she plays,” Holmquist said. “She’s got a really high-level IQ on the basketball court. She understands the game very well. She’s extremely unselfish, a very good ball-handler. She doesn’t look like a freshman at all when she’s out there.”
On the freshman group as a whole, Holmquist said they will be very much “in the mix” for playing time.
“I think the upperclassmen are excited about having them on board because they can see every day in practice what they bring to the table and how much they can help us,” he said.
With the exception of Evenson and Swanson, who are both listed at 5-7, Gallatin’s main rotation players this season will all be 5-8 or taller. That will be a stark difference to last year.
“We were just pretty outmatched a lot these last two years,” Holmquist said. “Across the board we have so much more size.”
The Raptors haven’t been able to win more than one game in their first two seasons, and a significant reason why is the lack of defensive stops. Height alone won’t cure all of those issues, but it is sure to help.
“We’re going to be able to get after it defensively a little bit better, put more pressure on the ball, which in turn will allow us to get out in transition, which we haven’t been able to do as much these last couple years because in order to get out in transition, you’ve got to get stops,” Holmquist said. “That’s going to be really beneficial for us this year, and I think it’s certainly going to be one of our keys: learning how to get stops and get some pressure on the ball in a variety of ways and get out and run.”
The Raptors begin their season at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Butte. Bozeman begins its season at 4 p.m. Saturday at home against Helena Capital.
