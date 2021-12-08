Bozeman, Gallatin boys hope to be playing their best by the end of the season By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Dec 8, 2021 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Gallatin's Rylan Schlepp goes to the net against Bozeman's Padraig Lang and Bryson Zanto on Jan. 14 at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Jackson Basye goes to the net against Gallatin on Jan. 14 at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Tyler Nansel goes to the net against Bozeman's Ty Huse on Jan. 14 at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Troy Hostetler and Michael Claxton lead two different programs. But they have a goal in common.The Bozeman head coach and Gallatin head coach, respectively, want their teams to be playing their best by the end of the year.The Hawks and Raptors begin their seasons at 7 p.m. Friday, with Bozeman hosting Helena and Gallatin hosting Helena Capital. “As the season progresses, we’re going to learn a lot about ourselves as well. Before you step on the floor against competition, everybody is going to the state tournament, right?” Claxton said. “I just hope we continue to learn about ourselves, grow and keep getting better week to week.”Last season, the Hawks qualified for the Class AA tournament and ended the season 12-6.Hostetler, who’s in his second year in his role, expects the Hawks to play fast, spread the floor and rely on their shooting offensively.Hostetler emphasized Bozeman is aiming to improve defensively and become more physical.“All five guys out there are working together, and all five guys are taking responsibility to go rebound the basketball and do the things you have to do to be successful, not just shoot it on a nightly basis,” Hostetler said. “As every coach and every team knows, you’re not going to shoot well every night. So on the nights you’re not shooting well, you’ve got to find different ways to be successful and different ways to win.”Bozeman returns plenty of seniors who earned varsity minutes as juniors. Seniors Ty Huse, Jackson Basye and Bryson Zanto were all starters last year, while Trent Rogers and Kendall Stromberg played off the bench and will contribute more this season.Hostetler emphasized the Hawks have standout depth as well. He believes they might be able to play 9-11 players on a regular basis. That would be helpful considering how much they want to push the tempo.“We have a good chance to be pretty successful with the amount of kids we have coming back with varsity experience,” Hostetler said. “Not only that, they’re good players. That always helps.” Gallatin ended its first-ever season a year ago 2-13, with one of those wins being at Bozeman. Claxton has noticed a great improvement compared to this time last season.The Raptors have more familiarity with each other and a more comprehensive understanding of their system. Claxton was happy with Gallatin’s high-energy environment early on in practice.Claxton’s desired identity for his team hasn’t changed much, he said. The Raptors hope to be strong defensively and to be among the most physical teams in the Eastern AA.That way, they can grab rebounds, play fast and put pressure on opposing defenses on the other side of the court.“It’s the beginning,” Claxton said. “We’re still in the beginning of establishing a program here at Gallatin, but with the returning players and players beginning to build trust amongst each other and with our coaching staff, this is how we start to develop a true culture.”This is the first season the Raptors will have any seniors, and Claxton said they will have plenty of upperclassmen they can rely on. Among them will be returners Tyler Nansel, Rylan Schlepp and Nolan Gyselman.Last year’s varsity experience, Claxton said, forced the Raptors to improve rapidly.“It makes a huge difference because we still have room to grow, lots of room to grow, but we’re not beginning from scratch,” Claxton said. “We’re not building a system that is unfamiliar to these returning guys, so we’re able to give them more and move along a little bit quicker than we were at the beginning of last season.”With the experience Bozeman and Gallatin has returning, both teams appear poised to thrive by the end of the season.“If we’re doing that, we have a good chance to make a deep run into a state tournament, so we’ll see how that goes,” Hostetler said of his team. “We have a lot of seniors, so I expect them from a maturity standpoint to (step up), and we should have an opportunity to make a deep run.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690.