Bozeman Gallatin BBB (copy)
Buy Now

TOP: Bozeman junior Kellen Harrison dribbles in front of Gallatin junior Ryan Nansel on Feb. 23 at Gallatin High. ABOVE: Bozeman senior Tailyn Black dribbles around defenders Friday at Gallatin High.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

If there is one team that knows how unpredictable postseason tournaments can be, it is Bozeman boys basketball.

Just last season, the Hawks were the No. 1 seed entering the Eastern AA Divisional tournament after suffering just one loss in the regular season. Their first round matchup was against host No. 8 seed Belgrade, a team Bozeman had already beaten twice.

But defeating the same team three times in one year is not simple. In the third game, star Belgrade guard Ta’Veus Randle scored a game-high 29 points and the Panthers pulled off the 53-50 upset.


Bozeman Gallatin BBB (copy)
Buy Now

Gallatin senior Eli Hunter dribbles around Bozeman junior Rocky Lencioni Thursday at Gallatin High.
Bozeman Gallatin GBB (copy)
Buy Now

Gallatin freshman Jada Davis looks to pass against Bozeman Friday at Gallatin High.
Bozeman Gallatin GBB (copy)
Buy Now

Bozeman senior Tailyn Black dribbles around defenders Friday at Gallatin High.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you