If there is one team that knows how unpredictable postseason tournaments can be, it is Bozeman boys basketball.
Just last season, the Hawks were the No. 1 seed entering the Eastern AA Divisional tournament after suffering just one loss in the regular season. Their first round matchup was against host No. 8 seed Belgrade, a team Bozeman had already beaten twice.
But defeating the same team three times in one year is not simple. In the third game, star Belgrade guard Ta’Veus Randle scored a game-high 29 points and the Panthers pulled off the 53-50 upset.
Bozeman still bounced back from the loss, advancing to the Class AA championship game the following weekend. But that opening defeat will be on the Hawks’ minds as they enter the 2023 Eastern AA Divisional this weekend in Great Falls. Bozeman (15-3) is the No. 1 seed once again and will face host No. 8 seed Great Falls (4-14) Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
“We have a chip on our shoulders, and we’re not going to lose in the first round again,” Bozeman junior Kellen Harrison said.
Harrison will be key in the Hawks not repeating the mistakes of last season. The junior point guard has been Bozeman’s best player on both ends of the floor all season, ranking fourth in Class AA in scoring (18.4 points per game) and matching up with opponents’ top guards on defense. Most recently he scored 28 points against crosstown rival Gallatin and scored 14 and 16 points, respectively, in two games against Great Falls.
He also should have plenty of help. Junior Rocky Lencioni (7.8 ppg) has stepped up all season. Seniors Luke Smith (10.4 ppg) and Jake Casagranda (6.3 ppg) have been pivotal post players, with each averaging about six rebounds per game. The Hawks can also rely on junior Quaid Ash and sophomores Kash Embry and Chapman Wiehardt. Wiehardt is Bozeman’s top 3-point shooter in his first season on varsity (42.6%).
Bozeman also enters the divisional on a five-game winning streak, with the Hawks securing 12 of 13 victories to close out the regular season. That includes two wins over Great Falls, the latter coming on the Hawks’ senior night on Feb. 18 (62-50).
Meanwhile, Great Falls’ most-recent win came against Belgrade on Jan. 14 (61-56), with the Bison dropping their final 10 games of the regular season. The Bison are led by junior Evan Brown (11 ppg) and seniors Ashton Platt (9.4 ppg) and Keaton Stuckman (7.7 ppg).
Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler acknowledged that Great Falls has “struggled with consistency” this season, but said that isn’t due to a lack of talent.
“As the No. 8 seed, they’ll be free,” Hostetler said. “They’ll shoot free. They’ll play free. We’ve got to be focused and do the things that we can do well to be successful (this weekend).”
Another team looking to punch its ticket to state this weekend is Gallatin. The Raptors (12-6) will be the No. 3 seed and face No. 6 seed Great Falls CMR (8-10) in the first round Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Gallatin won five of its last seven games to close out the regular season, with losses to Billings Senior (57-48 on Feb. 11) and Bozeman (74-58 last Thursday). Senior guard Garrett Dahlke said the latter will serve as a necessary reset for the Raptors.
“It gives us a little motivation going into the final stretch because essentially the records are 0-0 right now,” Dahlke said. “We’re going into the divisional tournament right now and then hopefully onto state.”
The Raptors will need to “bring our A-game” to secure their first opening round playoff win in program history, Dahlke added. The Raptors’ senior trio of Dahlke, Logan Springer and Eli Hunter will be vital in that effort. Hunter finished second in Class AA in scoring (19.1 ppg) and put up 27 and 13 points, respectively, against CMR during the regular season.
The Raptors also have a bevy of juniors in Zad Rodarte (7.9 ppg), Jacob Sonju (6.6 ppg), Troy Hugs (7.6 ppg) and Ryan Nansel to help out, along with sophomores Kale Fasting and Grant Vigen.
Gallatin went 2-0 against CMR during the regular season, including a 47-37 road win on Jan. 21 and a 63-53 home win on Feb. 18. The Rustlers are led by senior Trigg Mapes, who ranks third in Class AA in scoring (18.6 ppg) and scored 17 and 23 points, respectively, in two matchups with Gallatin. CMR also has senior Tyler Moore (10.3 ppg) and junior River Wasson (9.2 ppg).
After their first trip to state in program history last season, the Raptors are eager to return in 2023. The first step toward doing so is a win over CMR, which Dahlke said will require executing at a high level on both ends of the floor and winning 50-50 balls.
“And that’s going to take effort from us,” Dahlke said. “It’s going to take all five guys on the court being dialed in, which is something we’ll figure out in practice. We’re going to get there. And then I fully expect to come out of that first game with a win.”
Gallatin, Bozeman girls look to make noise at Divisional
Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist congratulated his team after its 52-46 win over crosstown rival Bozeman last Friday, capping off the most successful regular season in program history.
He also reminded them that all that success “doesn’t mean anything anymore” with the Eastern AA Divisional and, the Raptors hope, the Class AA tournament ahead. Gallatin (14-4) will be the No. 3 seed at the divisional and face No. 6 seed Great Falls CMR (5-12) in the first round Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
“Tournament time is my favorite time of the year,” Holmquist said. “So I’m excited for these kids going into (the divisional) with a different expectation than we’ve had the last couple of years. I told them when we started on day one this year that our goal is to get to state. Once you get there anything can happen, and we’ve just got to get there.”
It’s been an exciting season for Gallatin, a team that went from two combined wins in its first two seasons to 14 (so far) this year. The Raptors finished the regular season with statement wins over Kalispell Flathead, Billings Skyview and Helena Capital. Gallatin also closed out the regular season winning nine of its final 11 games.
Much of that has been a collective effort, led by freshman point guard Jada Davis, who finished second in Class AA in scoring (18.1 ppg). Davis also scored 20 and 16, respectively, in two matchups against CMR. Seniors Aspen Evenson (5.0 ppg) and Jaeli Jenkins (7.8 ppg), junior Karsen Breeding (7.6 ppg) and sophomore Emma Hardman (5.3 ppg) round out the starting five.
Holmquist has also been extremely comfortable going to his bench, with junior Addie Swanson, sophomore Hadley Holmquist and freshmen Novelle McQuiston and Avé Ovegard all seeing consistent playing time.
That rotation should look similar this weekend. Gallatin went 2-0 against CMR during the regular season, which includes a 69-47 home win on Jan. 21 and a 58-50 road win on Feb. 18. The Rustlers are led by sophomore Rhema Pace (9.6 ppg), junior Macie Wheeler (8.5 ppg) and senior Kacey Christensen (6.5 ppg).
As the Raptors begin their postseason run, Holmquist said he’s excited to see how his relatively inexperienced team responds to tournament play.
“Don’t be afraid to go out there and let it go because this is why you do this,” Holmquist said. “Don’t tighten up. Pressure is a privilege. And we should be privileged that we are where we are right now.”
Bozeman girls basketball is also looking to make an impact at the divisional. The Hawks (3-15) will be the No. 7 seed and will face No. 2 seed Skyview (15-3) in the first round Thursday at 5 p.m.
Despite the loss in the regular season finale to Gallatin, Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley said she had “never been more proud of our team” after the Hawks applied pressure for all four quarters. They will need a similar effort this weekend in Great Falls.
Bozeman went 0-2 against Skyview during the regular season, including a 71-38 road loss on Jan. 14 and a 54-41 home loss on Feb. 11. Bozeman’s three wins this season came against Belgrade (twice) and on the road against Billings Senior on Feb. 10 (54-37). The Hawks have also been competitive in each of the final three games of the regular season, which were all single-digit losses (44-42 to CMR on Feb. 16 and 58-50 to Great Falls on Feb. 18).
Bozeman is led by seniors Tailyn Black (10.9 ppg), Avery Burkhart (7.6 ppg), Clara Fox (6.2 ppg), Tyra Opperman and Megan Schell. Burkhart also averages about 10 rebounds per game. Along with that senior contingent, juniors Ava Epler, Sarayah Jones and Monet Buerkle have provided key minutes off the bench this season.
On the other side, Skyview is led by junior Breanna Williams, who led Class AA in scoring (22.4 ppg) along with 11 rebounds per game. Williams scored 28 and 31, respectively, in two games against Bozeman this season. The Falcons also feature seniors Charlize Davis (10.7 ppg) and Alexis Brauer (8.3 ppg).
Even with a daunting first round test, Mobley said after the regular season finale that the Hawks “truly believe in ourselves right now” and have the right mindset going into the divisional.
“Based off the improvement we’ve made over the second half of the season,” Mobley said, “it is a huge thing for us going into divisionals because we know that we can definitely scare some teams and mess some things up as far as the bracket goes.”
