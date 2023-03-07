A physical second half stood in the way of Bozeman boys basketball clinching an Eastern AA Divisional championship.
The Hawks held a 13-point lead at halftime and a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter. But a second-half push from Billings West completely flipped momentum, with Bozeman unable to hold on for the win.
That performance doesn’t change the Hawks’ outlook on the upcoming Class AA tournament, head coach Troy Hostetler said, which will be held Thursday through Saturday in Butte. After the loss to West, Bozeman will be the East No. 2 seed and face West No. 3 seed Butte in the first round at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hostetler said the Hawks proved at the divisional they can compete with any team, even if they couldn’t close the door on West.
“But we’re still confident in what we can do,” Hostetler said. “I think we’re in a pretty good mindset going into state.”
Much of that confidence comes from Bozeman (17-4) winning 14 of its last 16 games, including wins over Great Falls and Billings Skyview at the divisional to clinch a state berth. The Hawks also lost just one conference game during the regular season.
Bozeman hopes it can regain some of that momentum against Butte (12-10), which won four of six to end the regular season. After suffering a first round loss to Helena Capital at the Western AA Divisional, the Bulldogs picked up wins over Kalispell Flathead, Helena and Missoula Big Sky to earn the West No. 3 seed.
Butte is led by freshman Hudson Luedtke (15.1 points per game) and seniors Jase Stenson (12.4 ppg) and Cameron Gurnsey (10.1 ppg). The Bulldogs tend to shoot from beyond the arc frequently (440 total attempts during the regular season), which Hostetler said will be a focus for the Hawks’ perimeter defense. He added that Bozeman will need to be wary of Butte’s driving ability as well, especially after the Hawks encountered extensive foul trouble against West.
There’s always some unpredictability with tournament play, but Hostetler said Bozeman expects to compete at a high level throughout its run.
“Whether that results in victory, I don’t know,” Hostetler said. “But I think we’ll go play well, and we’ll give ourselves a shot in each of the games that we play. And hopefully we get a few lucky bounces and things go our way.”
Gallatin boys basketball is also looking to compete at a high level after reaching state for the second year in a row. The Raptors went 2-2 at the divisional, with wins over Great Falls and Great Falls CMR sending them back to the Class AA tournament.
Gallatin (14-8) will be the East No. 4 seed — the same position as last season — and face West No. 1 seed Missoula Hellgate (17-4) in the first round at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Head coach Michael Claxton said it was “very surreal” for the Raptors to make it to state after showing some resilience amid a loss to West in the divisional semifinals last Friday night. Gallatin woke up the next morning and beat CMR before falling to Skyview in the third place game.
The Raptors also suffered some injuries in the latter two games, with junior Ryan Nansel going down against CMR, and juniors Troy Hugs and Zad Rodarte leaving the Skyview game. As of Tuesday afternoon, Claxton said it was still unclear what the availability of that trio would be for state.
In the meantime, Gallatin will rely on its bench to step up in the trio’s absence.
“We all have a ton of confidence in those guys to come in,” senior Eli Hunter said. “And that’s the good thing about our team is we have a lot of depth. So despite the injuries, I know that we got guys who can step in and make plays for us.”
The Raptors will need that playmaking ability against the Knights. Hellgate is led by seniors Connor Dick (15.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and Donovan Headswift (8.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and sophomores Easton Sant (11.7 ppg) and Chance McNulty (7.2 ppg). The Knights ended their regular season winning 10 of 12 games and rattled off wins over Flathead, Capital and Glacier at the Western AA Divisional to earn the No. 1 seed.
Claxton said it’s difficult to determine how much the experience of last season’s trip to state — where Gallatin went 1-2 — will benefit the Raptors this time. But he said the Raptors plan on going into the 2023 tournament “with the mindset to finish stronger than we did last year.”
“We know that nothing’s a given, despite the seeding, despite the matchups,” Hunter added. “Once you get on the floor, the records are obsolete, so you’ve just got to bring it every game.”
Gallatin, Bozeman girls face West’s top two seeds
Ever since its offseason transformation, Gallatin girls basketball has focused on one main goal for the 2022-23 season: reaching the state tournament.
That dream became a reality this past weekend at the Eastern AA Divisional in Great Falls. The Raptors entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and opened with a 51-39 win over CMR. Despite falling to Skyview in the semifinals, Gallatin bounced back with victories over Billings Senior and Bozeman to clinch a berth at state and the East No. 3 seed.
The Raptors (17-5) will open state tournament play against West No. 2 seed Hellgate at noon Thursday.
Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said his team gained some “really valuable experience” at the divisional — such as playing four games in three days — and hopes the Raptors can build on that.
“Once you get to the state tournament, obviously you want to win,” Holmquist said. “But the pressure is off because all year long, you want to get to state. And now we know we’re going to state, so hopefully we can relax, play loose a little bit and just keep playing together.”
The Raptors’ first test will be against the Knights (15-6), who are coming off a 46-45 loss to Kalispell Flathead in the Western AA Divisional championship game. Hellgate was on the verge of capturing the No. 1 seed until Flathead senior Avery Chouinard hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Hellgate initially beat Big Sky and Glacier to advance to the Western AA championship game. The Knights are led by the dynamic duo of senior Alex Covill (16.6 ppg, 10.6 rebounds per game) and junior Chloe Larsen (15.2 ppg). Both scored in double figures in all three games at the divisional, with Covill scoring 16 and Larsen 13 in the title game.
Gallatin and Hellgate didn’t play during the regular season, so Holmquist said the Raptors will have to rely on film and “do a little scouting” this week. But he also acknowledged how preparing for postseason tournaments also requires teams to focus on their own strengths.
For the Raptors, that means relying on roster depth, consistent backcourt pressure on defense and the inside-out game on offense.
“We don’t need to make crazy adjustments to what other teams are doing,” Holmquist said. “If we do what we do well, we want them to adjust to us.”
Another team looking to stay the course is Bozeman’s girls. Despite winning just three games during the regular season, Bozeman pulled off a pair of upsets to earn a spot at the state tournament after missing out last season. After falling to Skyview in the opening round, the No. 7 seed Hawks defeated both CMR and Great Falls and fell to Gallatin to earn the East No. 4 seed at state.
Bozeman (5-17) will open its run against Flathead (17-4). Hawks head coach Kati Mobley said her team “left it all out there” at the divisional and is hoping to continue that trend at state.
“That’s what’s good about divisionals is anybody can come in, you’re 0-0 at this point,” Mobley said. “Anything can happen and that’s what we showed.”
The Braves won nine of their final 10 games of the regular season and earned victories over Butte, Missoula Sentinel and Hellgate at the Western AA Divisional. Scoring-wise, Flathead is led by junior Kennedy Moore (16.4 ppg), senior Akilah Kubi (8.5 ppg) and Chouinard (7.6 ppg). Moore and Kubi also average just over seven rebounds per game.
There is also some familiarity between the two teams. Flathead defeated Bozeman 54-39 on Dec. 16 in Kalispell. Moore (20) and Chouinard (12) led the Braves in scoring, while seniors Tailyn Black (17) and Megan Schell (10) led the Hawks.
That first game occurred at a very different point in the season. Flathead is also a daunting first-round opponent. But Bozeman was a significant underdog just this past weekend and have seen upsets happen. Mobley said seeing that come to fruition already “is just amazing for our kids.”
“We’re going to come in and we’re going to surprise some teams,” Mobley said. “We’re going to take care of some things on our own this week and we’ll be ready for it.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.