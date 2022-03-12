BILLINGS — For two teams that pride themselves in outside shooting, it was a little surprising to see the first made 3-pointer fall 3 minutes, 19 seconds into the second quarter.
But once Jacob Curry’s shot went through the net to put Helena Capital up 11, the floodgates opened for the Bruins. Capital started the second quarter on an 18-2 run — highlighted by Curry’s 3 and Brayden Koch getting out in transition.
“We missed some shots that we normally knock down,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “I thought they did a good job defensively. We didn’t do a great job of running our offense but we still had shots that we could knock down and we didn’t. Sometimes that’s the way it goes.”
In a rematch of Class AA heavyweights, everything was falling for the Bruins, as West No. 1 seed Capital defeated East No. 3 seed Bozeman 62-48 in the Class AA state championship game Saturday at MetraPark. Ty Huse led the Hawks with 19 points, while Jackson Basye (13) also scored in double figures.
Hostetler said he made sure to let his team know after the game how much he enjoyed coaching this season.
“The finality of the end of the season seems sudden no matter when it is,” Hostetler said. “But I just appreciate that I was a part of that with those guys, (including) a very great senior class. They’re very good basketball players and better people. That makes my job as a coach fun and easy and I enjoyed my year and the four years I had with them.”
Capital — who led by as many as 24 points — blew the game wide open in the aforementioned second quarter. The Bruins outscored the Hawks 22-6 in the frame and shot 14 of 20 (70%) from the floor in the first half. Meanwhile, Bozeman shot 6 of 23 (26.1%) from the floor and 0 of 11 from deep during that stretch.
One might’ve expected a closer game based on the last time these two played, as the Bruins won the first matchup at Bozeman 56-50 on Dec. 21. But the one-two punch of Curry and Koch proved to be near-unstoppable Saturday night.
“We knew what to expect,” Hostetler said. “We didn’t come out and execute in the first half. We didn’t knock down shots. We didn’t execute how we wanted to defensively. Credit to them — they did a good job of knocking down shots and we didn’t.”
Koch led the Bruins with 20 points while Curry scored 19. Hayden Opitz added 11 points. As a team, Capital shot an impressive 72.7% from the floor.
“You kind of expect Koch to do that,” Hostetler said. “What you don’t expect is that second or third person to match him in the point value. So great job by Curry to knock down shots when he had the opportunity and we’ll live with that.”
The Bruins unquestionably controlled this game from the second quarter on. But it’s also important to note this one performance doesn’t define the Hawks’ 2021-22 season.
Bozeman finishes the year 21-3, with the three losses coming to Capital twice and Belgrade at the Eastern AA Divisional. The Hawks went on a 14-game winning streak to end the regular season, and bounced back from an unexpected loss at the Divisional. Bozeman then beat Missoula Big Sky and Billings Senior en route to the Class AA title game.
“This is a high-character group,” Hostetler said. “They’re a joy to be around on a daily basis. They have fun, but they take the job of basketball seriously and they do a good job with it.
“And we just happened to have a bad game, at a time where you can’t have a bad game, against a good team.”
The Hawks were led by a group of seniors — including starters Huse, Basye, Bryson Zanto, Trent Rogers and Kendall Stromberg.
“They’re my everything,” Zanto said. “They’re my friends, teammates, people I hang out with every day. I just love them to death.”
Hostetler has coached this group since they were freshman and said watching them grow over the years as players and people has been special to witness.
“So, like I told them in the locker room, it’s been a great four years with them,” Hostetler said. “They’re quality people and I couldn’t ask for any more as a coach.”
Zanto added that while the winning was great, he wants this season to be remembered for “how much of a team we were.”
“Sure, the wins are nice, but it’s about the memories that you make with your teammates and coaches that are the best part,” Zanto said.
And despite the season-ending performance against Capital, Hostetler said it’s clear Bozeman still deserved to be there.
“We didn’t get it done at the end like we wanted to, but we’re a good basketball team,” Hostetler said. “There’s only one team that’s happy at the end of the season. But we have nothing to hang our heads about.
And those kids have a bright future in whatever they decide to do. Some are going to play basketball (in college), some are going to do other things. But they’ll be successful (regardless).”