Three all-state selections between Bozeman and Gallatin highlighted the all-conference and all-state basketball lists for Class AA, released on Tuesday.
Bozeman earned seven selections (five boys, two girls) and Gallatin earned six (three boys, three girls). All four teams earned trips to state this past season, with the Bozeman boys finishing 19-6 (13-1 in Eastern AA) after a loss to Kalispell Glacier in the Class AA third place game. The Gallatin boys (15-10) made it to state for the second year in a row, highlighted by a high-octane win over Butte in a loser-out game before a season-ending loss to Glacier.
The Gallatin girls made their first trip to state in program history, going from just two combined wins in their first two seasons to a 17-7 campaign in 2022-23. The Bozeman girls (6-19) also made it to state after consecutive wins over Great Falls and Great Falls CMR at the Eastern AA Divisional, and picked up a win over Missoula Big Sky in a loser-out game at state.
On the boys side, Bozeman junior Kellen Harrison and Gallatin senior Eli Hunter were both named first team all-conference and all-state. Hunter was second in Class AA in scoring during the regular season (19.1 points per game) and Harrison ranked fourth (18.4 ppg). Harrison also ranked third in steals (2.67 per game).
Bozeman seniors Luke Smith and Jake Casagranda were named second team all-conference. Junior Rocky Lencioni and sophomore Kash Embry were named honorable mentions. Gallatin senior Garrett Dahlke and junior Troy Hugs were also named honorable mentions.
On the girls side, Gallatin freshman Jada Davis was selected to both first team all-conference and all-state. In her first season with the Raptors, Davis ranked second in Class AA in scoring (18.1 ppg) and first in steals (3.44 per game). The Raptors also had senior Jaeli Jenkins and junior Karsen Breeding named second team all-conference.
Bozeman senior Tailyn Black was named second team all-conference and senior Avery Burkhart was named an honorable mention. Belgrade senior Olivia Wegner was also named an honorable mention.
