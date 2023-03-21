Let the news come to you

Three all-state selections between Bozeman and Gallatin highlighted the all-conference and all-state basketball lists for Class AA, released on Tuesday.

Bozeman earned seven selections (five boys, two girls) and Gallatin earned six (three boys, three girls). All four teams earned trips to state this past season, with the Bozeman boys finishing 19-6 (13-1 in Eastern AA) after a loss to Kalispell Glacier in the Class AA third place game. The Gallatin boys (15-10) made it to state for the second year in a row, highlighted by a high-octane win over Butte in a loser-out game before a season-ending loss to Glacier.

The Gallatin girls made their first trip to state in program history, going from just two combined wins in their first two seasons to a 17-7 campaign in 2022-23. The Bozeman girls (6-19) also made it to state after consecutive wins over Great Falls and Great Falls CMR at the Eastern AA Divisional, and picked up a win over Missoula Big Sky in a loser-out game at state.


