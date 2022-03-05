BELGRADE—Trailing Gallatin by three midway through the third quarter, Bozeman needed a spark on offense. To do so, Trent Rogers nailed a 3-pointer from the wing.
And on the next possession, he drove to set up his teammate Bryson Zanto for a go-ahead 3. That was the start of a 9-2 run to give the Hawks a lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“I’d say as a team, just being not selfish (has helped us),” Rogers said. “Swinging the ball, being patient on offense, things like that. And when we get open it’s easier to do that.”
In a game that was ultimately for pride and state tournament seeding, No. 1 seed Bozeman defeated No. 3 seed Gallatin 54-48 in the Eastern AA Divisional consolation final Saturday at the Belgrade Special Events Center. Rogers led all scorers with 19 points, while Eli Hunter (15 points) and Quinn Clark (12) scored in double figures for Gallatin.
This marks the third-straight game Rogers has scored 16-plus points. That’s especially encouraging, Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said, because Rogers had off games against Belgrade to end the regular season and open up the divisional.
“Good for him for just putting that behind him, flushing it and doing what we needed him to do as far as scoring the basketball, playing great defense, rebounding — he did it all,” Hostetler said.
The Hawks (20-2) needed that throughout the weekend, especially when outside shots weren’t falling. Oftentimes, it was Rogers driving inside or pulling up from the elbow that got the offense back on track.
“All of the coaches always encourage me to go to the hoop because, I’d say, that’s what I’m best at,” Rogers said. “So I just did it and it worked out, opening up stuff for everyone.”
After dropping the opening game to No. 8 seed Belgrade, Bozeman rattled off three wins in a row, punching its ticket to state with a 60-46 victory over No. 6 seed Billings West Saturday morning.
“I just told the guys, when you look at the totality of what we had to do in two days, it gets a little bit overwhelming,” Hostetler said. “We did a good job of taking it one game at a time, which is what we needed to do, and we got where we needed to get to and got the highest seed (at state) possible.”
And even though Gallatin (11-11) lost in the consolation final, the Raptors are state-bound as well, thanks to a 69-59 win over Belgrade Saturday morning at Gallatin High.
“It means a great deal to our boys, to our program, to our staff because it’s been a goal of ours all season,” Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said. “Just trying to find a way to punch a ticket over to the Metra. And so meeting that goal this morning was great, but I was happy with the way we responded even tonight.”
The Raptors were notably without senior Rylan Schlepp for both games Saturday, as he was out with an ankle injury. Claxton said they won’t know the severity of the injury until next week.
Because of that, Claxton was proud of how his team fought against its crosstown rival. The previous two games were heavily controlled by Bozeman, but the third matchup was completely different.
The two sides were knotted up 27-27 at halftime, and Gallatin held a lead midway through the third quarter before the 3 from Rogers. Both coaches pointed to the physical play from both sides and exertion from both teams playing four games in three days.
“As far as the physicality was concerned, we weren’t getting a ton of calls inside, but you know what, they’re bigger and stronger than we are,” Hostetler said. “So we had to do a better job on the boards. And thankfully we got it done in the fourth quarter.”
Claxton especially had to remind his “high energy” team to stay locked in after visible frustration from foul calls in the second half.
“Keeping our composure, which is something this morning (against Belgrade) was a challenge for us too, that always helps us to eliminate unforced mistakes and unforced turnovers when we’re composed and controlled,” Claxton said.
After the crosstown duel, both teams now look ahead to the state tournament in Billings next weekend. Bozeman will be the No. 3 seed and Gallatin will be the No. 4 seed from Eastern AA. Hostetler said one of the first orders of business will be recovery.
“With four games in three days, we’ve got to take some time off of our legs,” Hostetler said. “So obviously we’ll get a lot of shots up and talk about the things we need to clean up and be ready to go Thursday morning.”
Meanwhile, after a packed weekend of basketball, Claxton said he was reminded of the unpredictability within tournament play.
“Anything can happen in a tournament,” Claxton said, “and all teams in the state at the AA level are good. So you’ve got to be ready to play no matter who is on the other side of the bench.”