BHS Boys Hoops v. Skyview (copy)

Hawks junior Ty Huse leaps to stop the ball from going out of bounds on Jan. 9 at Bozeman High.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Eight Bozeman players scored at least four points as the Hawks defeated Belgrade 69-40 on Tuesday at Bozeman High.

Bozeman’s Padraig Lang finished with 12 points after making a trio of 3-pointers. Ty Huse made two 3-pointers in the opening quarter on the way to 12 points. Brady Lang and Trent Rogers both had eight points for the Hawks (10-3).

Wyatt Russell led the Panthers (1-12) with 12 points.

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.

