Eight Bozeman players scored at least four points as the Hawks defeated Belgrade 69-40 on Tuesday at Bozeman High.
Bozeman’s Padraig Lang finished with 12 points after making a trio of 3-pointers. Ty Huse made two 3-pointers in the opening quarter on the way to 12 points. Brady Lang and Trent Rogers both had eight points for the Hawks (10-3).
Wyatt Russell led the Panthers (1-12) with 12 points.
