Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

BUTTE — Bozeman junior Rocky Lencioni’s last-effort 3-pointer rimmed out and the disappointment started to set in.

After falling to Helena Capital in the 2022 Class AA title game, the Hawks had every intention of getting back to the final in 2023. But East No. 2 seed Bozeman trailed at the end of all four quarters in a 56-49 loss to West No. 1 Missoula Hellgate in the semifinals of the Class AA boys tournament Friday, denying the Hawks the chance at redemption.

Bozeman (18-4) will now have to turn around quickly with a loser-out game against East No. 3 Billings Skyview at 9 a.m. Saturday.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you