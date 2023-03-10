BUTTE — Bozeman junior Rocky Lencioni’s last-effort 3-pointer rimmed out and the disappointment started to set in.
After falling to Helena Capital in the 2022 Class AA title game, the Hawks had every intention of getting back to the final in 2023. But East No. 2 seed Bozeman trailed at the end of all four quarters in a 56-49 loss to West No. 1 Missoula Hellgate in the semifinals of the Class AA boys tournament Friday, denying the Hawks the chance at redemption.
Bozeman (18-4) will now have to turn around quickly with a loser-out game against East No. 3 Billings Skyview at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Hawks head coach Troy Hostetler called his players “high-character kids” and was proud of how his team competed against the Knights. Junior Kellen Harrison led the Hawks with 16 points and senior Luke Smith added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Bozeman also outrebounded Hellgate 30-28 overall.
“Obviously disappointed. Not the result we were looking for,” Hostetler added. “I thought Hellgate made it very tough on us to score the basketball. They defended us well.
“We did a pretty good job on the defensive end. They just made a few more shots than we did.”
Hellgate (19-4) attacked from the outside with sharpshooter Easton Sant (17 points) and carved up the paint with Donovyn Headswift (14) and Connor Dick (13). Bozeman went into a zone look on defense through parts of the game, but the Hawks couldn’t get enough stops.
“They did a good job of figuring out the zone, and we didn’t rotate fast enough,” Hostetler said. “Credit to them, they knocked shots down.”
Hostetler did approve of how Bozeman limited scoring opportunities in the first quarter, with the Hawks staying in the game down 11-8 off a putback from junior Quaid Ash. But Dick banked in a shot to put Hellgate up 13-8 after one.
Harrison stole the ball to open the second but Lencioni missed on the other end. The Hawks missed several chances to capitalize in transition, including three misses from sophomore Kash Embry on fast breaks.
Embry also fouled Sant on a layup to put Hellgate up 18-10 after the made free throw. Harrison answered with a steal and an and-1 and Smith hit 1 of 2 free throws. Sant also hit a 3 and Smith hit a putback.
Lencioni then got a steal and threw a cross-court pass up to Embry, but the sophomore missed the layup. The Hawks were saved by a Smith layup, though, to cut the lead to 21-18.
Harrison later hit a 3 to make it 26-23 Hellgate at half. Bozeman senior Jake Casagranda added a layup out of the break to cut it to one. Hellgate’s Asher Topp responded with a 3 and a couple possessions later, Sant was fouled on a made 3. The free throw made it 32-27.
Both teams continued to battle throughout the third quarter, with Hellgate leading 41-39 entering the fourth. The Knights then quickly built that lead to 48-39 after a corner 3 from Sant and layups from Dick and Chance McNulty. That forced a Bozeman timeout with 6 minutes, 5 seconds left to play.
At that point, Hostetler reminded his team there was plenty of time left and to keep competing.
“Try to get stops, try to knock some shots down,” Hostetler said. “It just didn’t work out for us tonight.”
Lencioni and Smith continued to hit shots, along with Casagranda. A turnaround jumper from the senior cut the lead to 52-47 with just over a minute left. A missed free throw from McNulty and a Smith floater made it 52-49 with 32 seconds remaining.
At that point, there wasn’t enough time left as Hellgate hit its free throws and sealed the win en route to the state championship game.
Hostetler said one of the most difficult things to do is come back the next morning ready to play after a defeat in the semifinals. But that’s what Bozeman will have to do to keep its season alive.
“It’s such a tough turnaround playing at 9 a.m. in a loser-out game when you’re disappointed from the night before,” Hostetler said. “But we’ll get there and play as well as we can and see what happens.”
