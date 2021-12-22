Bozeman boys suffer first loss of season against Helena Capital By Chronicle Staff Dec 22, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman senior Ty Huse drives to the net against Helena on Dec. 10 at Bozeman High. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Although Bozeman scored more points in the second half, Helena Capital still managed to defeat the Hawks 56-50 on Tuesday at Bozeman High.Capital outscored Bozeman 18-9 in the first quarter and 11-10 in the second. The Hawks had a 13-10 advantage in the third quarter and 18-17 in the fourth. Ty Huse led Bozeman (3-1) with 11 points while Kendall Stromberg had 10. Brayden Koch paced Capital with a game-high 32 points while Hayden Opitz had 10. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Helena Capital Bozeman Sport Ty Huse Hawk Brayden Koch Advantage Boys Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets