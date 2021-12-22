Bozeman Helena BBB (copy)
Bozeman senior Ty Huse drives to the net against Helena on Dec. 10 at Bozeman High.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Although Bozeman scored more points in the second half, Helena Capital still managed to defeat the Hawks 56-50 on Tuesday at Bozeman High.

Capital outscored Bozeman 18-9 in the first quarter and 11-10 in the second. The Hawks had a 13-10 advantage in the third quarter and 18-17 in the fourth.

Ty Huse led Bozeman (3-1) with 11 points while Kendall Stromberg had 10. Brayden Koch paced Capital with a game-high 32 points while Hayden Opitz had 10.

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.

