Bozeman’s run on the consolation side of the Class AA tournament bracket came to an end Friday evening with an 84-59 loss against Missoula Sentinel in a loser-out game in Great Falls.
The Spartans, fresh off only their second loss of the season in Thursday’s semifinal, bounced back and shot 60% from the field for the game. That type of marksmanship was enough to counter an 11-of-32 showing from 3-point range by the Hawks.
Sentinel (16-2) started hot and stayed that way, jumping out to a 25-12 lead after the first quarter.
Bozeman’s long-range shooting kept the Hawks (12-6) afloat for a while, but defensive stops were hard to come by.
“I was really proud of the guys in the second half for the effort they showed,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “We got within 10 in the third quarter and had three great looks at 3s to get it to single digits. ... If you get it to single digits after being down 20 early, sometimes that plays on the other team too. I’m happy with that effort.”
After threatening in the third quarter, the Hawks found themselves trailing by 16 at the end of that period. Hostetler said the game got away from them after that.
Ty Huse and Padraig Lang led the Hawks with 13 points apiece, and Jackson Basye followed with 12. Huse hit a trio of 3-pointers, as did teammate Bryson Zanto, who finished with nine points.
Sentinel’s attack was spearheaded by Alex Germer and Tony Frohlich-Fair, who scored 34 and 20 points, respectively.
Hostetler gave credit to Sentinel for responding to its semifinal loss in resounding fashion.
“They’re really good, and I thought we matched them well there for three quarters of the game,” Hostetler said. “Seeing them in person and the length they have and the athleticism they have, it’s pretty impressive.”
Hostetler was also quick to praise his own players for their season-long commitment to staying vigilant regarding COVID-19 protocols. He said online learning and various social precautions have taken their toll on the players. But he was proud of them for having the season they did and getting to this point in the state tournament.
“I thought the kids did a phenomenal job,” Hostetler said. “I’m so happy they got to play in a state tournament.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.