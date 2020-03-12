Bozeman pushed the pace, trying to create an offensive opportunity.
The Hawks passed ahead to Carter Ash, Bozeman’s talented senior guard. He turned his back to the lane, two Missoula Hellgate defenders standing between him and the basket. Ash quickly spun around, dribbled between that pair of opponents and rose up for an open shot.
It bounced off the back of the rim and out. As badly as the Hawks wanted to win, their shots wouldn’t fall as often as they hoped.
In a rematch of last season’s state championship, West No. 1-seeded Missoula Hellgate defeated East No. 4-seeded Bozeman 65-42 in a Class AA quarterfinal on Thursday at Worthington Arena. The opening round of the state tournament was still played despite cancellations and postponements of sporting events around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’re a little bigger, faster, stronger than we were,” Bozeman head coach Wes Holmquist said of Hellgate. “They shot the ball a little bit better.”
The Knights opened the game on a 6-0 run, but Bozeman broke that up when Jackson Coles found Brett Clark on a wide-open layup. Bozeman prioritized starting off well enough to keep the game close. While the Hawks only made 2 of 9 shots in the first quarter, Hellgate hit 4 of 13 during that same time.
But Utah State signee Rollie Worster continued fueling the Knights. He scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the first half alone, and no other Hellgate player scored more than six.
“We were a little shaky in the first half. We got the nerves out though and then just played from there,” Worster said. “We weren’t hitting as many shots, but our press caused a couple issues. … And I think that just helped on the offensive end, and then we started picking it up and hitting some shots.”
Worster said Hellgate knew the Hawks often excelled thanks to their 3-point shooting, especially on drive-and-kick plays. The Knights game planned to try and limit that.
The Hawks (12-11) came up empty on many of their offensive chances. They made just 1 of 14 field goals and were 0 for 4 from the 3-point line in the second quarter. Hellgate made 6 of 9 during the second frame to build an 18-point lead going into the break.
“We had to get off to a good start, and we didn’t do that,” Holmquist said. “We missed some shots, and then we didn’t really get going into a rhythm.”
Early in the third quarter, Coles nearly intercepted a Hellgate pass that might have easily led to a breakaway layup to cut away at the lead. But that pass was just out of Coles’ reach, and it landed in Cam LaRance’s hands. He immediately put up a 3-pointer and made it while on his way to 16 points.
Whenever the Hawks were close to cutting the lead down, Hellgate often had an answer. The Knights finished 22 of 45 (49%) from the field while the Hawks were 13 of 45 (29%).
“That’s just how it goes sometimes I guess,” Clark said. “We had good shots, but they just weren’t falling.”
The Hawks had succeeded this season by keeping games close and grinding them out. Nine of their 22 contests before state were decided by less than 10 points.
They had shown this resilience well before this season. Key returners like Clark and Ash boosted the Hawks to an overtime victory in last season’s state tournament over Hellgate.
As the Hawks walked back onto the court during halftime on Thursday, they began to shoot around and warm back up. One of their fans called out from the stands to tell them, “Shots are going to fall, you’ve just got to believe it.”
But the Hawks had too much, including their shooting woes, to overcome.
Bozeman lost twice during the Eastern AA Divisional on buzzer-beaters, which meant a No. 4 seed at state and a tougher path to repeat as the champion.
The Hawks were open to the challenge, but even as they tried to get back on track, Hellgate kept pulling away. Holmquist could tell his players were becoming increasingly discouraged by their body language.
The Knights finished with a 34-19 rebounding advantage while scoring 20 points in the paint and 14 on second-chance plays. Clark led the Hawks with 10 points and six rebounds while Coles added nine points and four others totaled five.
Holmquist told his team to not think about the defeat for too long.
“All year long, we’ve had some tough losses, and we usually respond pretty well,” Holmquist said. “I’m confident in these kids. Tomorrow, hopefully we can step out there and perform to our capabilities.”
The Hawks will play West No. 3-seeded Missoula Sentinel in a loser-out game at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Holmquist said one of his goals for the season was to be playing on the final day of the state tournament, whether that was in the title game or in a consolation matchup. Bozeman can still accomplish that.
“We’ve just got to put that one behind us,” Clark said. “We’ve still got more basketball to play. We’ve got to rebound from this and keep going. Our season is still alive. That’s the bottom line.”
