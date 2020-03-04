Bozeman has worked tirelessly in preparation for postseason play. But that’s not unlike every team in Montana that has used every minute of practice this season hoping to win a championship.
Hawks head coach Wes Holmquist knows how to navigate his team through a playoff stretch, though. Last season, Bozeman captured the Class AA championship.
The Hawks start their postseason play against a familiar opponent, Billings Senior, in the first round of the Eastern AA Divisional at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Billings.
“When you’re under pressure, that’s when you should play your best,” Holmquist said. “You shouldn’t think a lot about what you’re doing. You should be playing off your instincts and focusing on things we’ve been working on all year. If you do that and trust the process, good things can happen.”
The Hawks (10-8, 6-6 Eastern AA) have experienced an up-and-down season. An injury to key post Kenneth Eiden caused the team to adjust. Senior leaders Carter Ash and Brett Clark have been reliable, but Holmquist stresses the team will be at its best if its not relying on a few select players.
Senior and Bozeman have played twice this season, each team recording a home win. The last time the two matched up, Senior prevailed 65-52.
Since that game, the Hawks have played some of their best defense of the season. They have given up an average of 46 points per contest over their last four games.
When the Hawks excel defensively, they can push the pace, get out in transition and create mismatches for their versatile players on the offensive end.
“Defense is our best chance,” Holmquist said. “When we play well, it starts there. We have to be locked in defensively. If we do that, we can create a lot of good offense for ourselves.”
Senior and Bozeman enter divisionals coming off tough losses last Saturday. Belgrade picked up its first Eastern AA win of the season against Senior, 56-54. Bozeman fell at Great Falls CMR, 57-52.
The winner of Thursday’s matchup will play Eastern AA leader Billings West on Friday. West has not dropped a conference game this season, but the Hawks are set to give them a challenge if they win on Thursday. Bozeman would look forward to a rematch against West after a difficult matchup a few weeks ago where the Hawks lost 48-44 in overtime.
“A lot of teams in the conference have had opportunities against West. That’s why you keep playing,” Holmquist said. “We’re excited for this opportunity to get a chance to go see what we can do.”
