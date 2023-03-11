Let the news come to you

BUTTE — When Kalispell Glacier’s Cohen Kastelitz put the Wolfpack up nine early in the first quarter, Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler implored his team to wake up and get in the game.

The East No. 2 seed Hawks endured a tumultuous 24 hours, culminating in a 53-43 loss to the West No. 2 seed Wolfpack in the Class AA boys third-place game Saturday. Senior Jake Casagranda (12 points) and sophomore Kash Embry (11) led the Hawks in scoring.

The night before, Bozeman suffered a 56-49 loss to Missoula Hellgate in the semifinals. The Hawks then had to wake up and play Billings Skyview at 9 a.m. Saturday. That game was much closer, with Embry fouling Skyview star Lane Love with four seconds left. Love made the layup through contact, but missed the free throw. Embry then won the game with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

