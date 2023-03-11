BUTTE — When Kalispell Glacier’s Cohen Kastelitz put the Wolfpack up nine early in the first quarter, Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler implored his team to wake up and get in the game.
The East No. 2 seed Hawks endured a tumultuous 24 hours, culminating in a 53-43 loss to the West No. 2 seed Wolfpack in the Class AA boys third-place game Saturday. Senior Jake Casagranda (12 points) and sophomore Kash Embry (11) led the Hawks in scoring.
The night before, Bozeman suffered a 56-49 loss to Missoula Hellgate in the semifinals. The Hawks then had to wake up and play Billings Skyview at 9 a.m. Saturday. That game was much closer, with Embry fouling Skyview star Lane Love with four seconds left. Love made the layup through contact, but missed the free throw. Embry then won the game with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Hostetler said after the Hellgate game that coming back from a semifinals loss to play the next day is one of the toughest things to do. That was evident on Saturday.
“I think we’re tired,” Hostetler said. “It’s a tough format. We played three basketball games in 24 hours. So the third game is kind of what you expected.”
That didn’t diminish the pride he had in the Hawks’ effort, though. Hostetler told his team after the game that he made them a better coach this year and hoped he returned the favor.
“I love those guys,” Hostetler said. “They are my little extended family during the basketball season. I appreciate each and every one of them. We’ve had a great season, no matter what the result today was.”
He also made sure to thank seniors Luke Smith, Casagranda and Connor Nye for their contributions. He pointed to his connection with Smith and Casagranda through coaching them in football and basketball for four seasons and how Nye brought a “great attitude” and tough play to this year’s team.
The Hawks (19-6) looked to push for one final game against the Wolfpack (17-8), but “we ran out of juice,” Hostetler said. Bozeman trailed 9-0 before a layup from Embry got the Hawks on the board. Later in the quarter, a pair of layups and a jumper from Casagranda cut the lead to 17-14 to end the first.
Junior Kellen Harrison — who briefly left during the first quarter with a bloody nose and returned with a new jersey number (40) — and Glacier’s Kaidrian Buls traded 3s to open the second. Casagranda then hit another jumper to cut the lead to one. The Wolfpack locked in, though, going on a 14-4 run to end the half. A banked-in 3 from Tyler McDonald made it 34-23 at halftime.
The Hawks have the ability to score in bunches as well, Hostetler said, but a lack of ball movement has been “our Achilles heel” offensively all season.
“The ball stopped moving and we had some static offense,” he said. “I thought we defended OK. They outrebounded us, but that’s going to happen when you miss as many shots as we did.”
Bozeman shot 30.6% from the field. Glacier also outrebounded the Hawks 38-29 — including a 22-11 advantage in the first half.
A pair of free throws from Embry and a jumper from junior Rocky Lencioni brought it back to single digits in the third. A few possessions later, Casagranda converted an and-1 and junior Quaid Ash got a layup to fall to make it 39-34 Glacier. Embry hit two more free throws to cut it to 39-36.
But then Ty Olsen hit a 3 and Buls went 1 of 2 at the line to make it 43-36 entering the fourth. A putback from Noah Dowler and another Buls 3 pushed the lead back to 12. Turnovers and missed shots continued to plague the Hawks, who couldn’t muster one final run.
Buls led the Wolfpack with 16 points. Kastelitz added 11, Dowler had nine and McDonald had eight.
The loss didn’t affect how positively Hostetler viewed the season. He pointed to tough games against Glacier and Helena Capital in nonconference play, as well as an early loss to Billings West. After that West game on Jan. 6, the Hawks rattled off 12 wins in 13 games to earn the No. 1 seed at the Eastern AA Divisional.
The Hawks then earned the No. 2 seed at state after falling to West in the divisional championship game.
“You have to have a few bounces go your way in the postseason,” Hostetler said. “You have to have a little bit of luck. We didn’t have that at divisionals. We certainly didn’t have that here at state.
“But just an all-around great effort from the kids. They were consistent through the year with their performance, with their effort. Happy with that. That makes a coach proud.”
