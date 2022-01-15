Bozeman boys overwhelm Gallatin with outside shooting By Parker Cotton Chronicle Sports Editor Parker Cotton Author email Jan 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Bozeman senior Trent Rogers prepares to shoot during a crosstown game on Friday at Gallatin High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin senior Rylan Schlepp goes to the net against Bozeman senior Jackson Basye during a crosstown game on Friday at Gallatin High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin senior Tyler Nansel dribbles the basketball against Bozeman on Friday at Gallatin High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save By the time the fourth quarter came around Friday, Bozeman’s damage from beyond the 3-point line had already been done.The Hawks were well ahead, and they matched Gallatin’s three free throws in the final period with three of their own as the running clock wound down. It was a listless ending to what had been another sharpshooting display by Eastern AA-leading Bozeman.The Hawks hit 10 3-pointers on their way to a lopsided 61-24 win in the Raptors’ gymnasium, pushing their record to 6-1 this season and 3-0 in the conference. Bozeman was well-positioned from the start, with consecutive 3-pointers by Bryson Zanto and Trent Rogers to open the game. Ty Huse then stole the ball and raced for a dunk on the other end. His time lingering on the rim drew a technical foul, but there was no slowing down the Hawks on this night.“It’s really fun. We move the ball really well, and a lot of guys have a lot of opportunities to score,” Huse said. “We just work well with each other.”Huse, with the help of two 3-pointers, finished with a game-high 18 points. Rogers, who hit three from deep, supplied 11 points. Jackson Bayse made two 3s and finished with 10 points.“If we’re knocking down shots, we’re pretty tough to guard,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “We’ve emphasized this year that we have to be sure we’re attacking the basket, we’re getting paint touches, so we’re not just relying on the outside shot because there will be a night where we just struggle to knock some of those down. We have to have the right mindset. If we get 3s of off paint touches and off of penetration, those are good 3s.”The Raptors (4-3, 2-1) knew going in they’d have to close out well against Bozeman’s shooters and try to force them to put the ball on the ground. More often than not, the Hawks’ ball movement was difficult to keep up with.“They spread us out, and I feel like we over-rotated,” Raptors head coach Michael Claxton said. “We gambled a little bit too much up front early in the game, and they were able to find the openings and really exploit our defense.” Kendall Stromberg and Kellen Harrison provided Bozeman’s final two 3-pointers and finished with three and nine points, respectively.Gallatin’s offense, led by 10 points from Tyler Nansel, had trouble keeping pace. The Raptors did not hit a 3-pointer in the game.Claxton said his team acted somewhat “out of character” in that it stopped sharing the ball to the extent it had been in previous games this season. The team’s unselfishness wasn’t on display as it normally is, he said.“We were forcing the issue,” he said. “We weren’t playing fundamental basketball. And credit to Bozeman. They did a good job of speeding us up.”Eli Hunter scored six points for Gallatin. Rylan Schlepp scored five and Nolan Gyselman scored three to complete the Raptors’ scoring.Bozeman took command from the start, limiting the Raptors to just four points in the opening quarter. Until a Schlepp layup in the final minute of the period, Gallatin’s only points had been Hunter’s two foul shots following Huse’s technical.The Hawks led 22-4 after one and 43-16 at halftime. Bozeman upped its lead to 58-21 through three quarters, making the fourth quarter a mere formality filled with backups for both teams.“When we’re shooting well, it’s so much fun out there,” Huse said. “Everybody does it. It’s a whole team thing, not just a single guy.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ty Huse Gallatin Bozeman Sport Basketball Ball Eli Hunter Rylan Schlepp Trent Rogers Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets